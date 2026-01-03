Cleveland Browns could lose pivotal front office member this offseason

The Cleveland Browns are playing out the string of another losing season.

While the team finished prep for their meaningless Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski remained a hot topic. Regardless of what happens with that situation, the Browns could be losing a key member of their organization.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Browns could lose assistant general manager Glenn Cook, who has emerged as a prime candidate for other openings.

Cook has served as the assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel since 2021. Prior to the NFL, the standout linebacker at Miami immediately joined the Hurricanes’ staff as a graduate assistant. He was also drafted by the Chicago Cubs, playing 34 minor league baseball games before returning to football.

“Cleveland’s had a couple tough years, but Cook’s been there for a decade, and helped build a very good roster (albeit one that was undermined by the trade for Deshaun Watson),” Breer said.

“The former linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes has interviewed for a handful of jobs already, and has worked in a very forward-thinking environment that blends advanced scouting methods with traditional player evaluation.”

Here's what changes could mean for the Browns

Breer noted that Cook learned the business under Bill Polian with the Indianapolis Colts and Ted Thompson with the Green Bay Packers, and would be a candidate for another promotion in Cleveland if the Browns restructure their front office (and move Andrew Berry into an elevated role).

Cook and fellow assistant general manager Catherine Hickman have supported Browns general manager Andrew Berry on roster decisions, player acquisition and draft picks for quite some time. But as the organization braces for changes on their coaching staff, the front office could be undergoing maintenance as well.

According to reports, the Browns have met with former NFL general managers Tom Telesco and Chris Grier. Former NFL insider Josina Anderson noted that the Browns were exploring adding a senior advisory voice to support football decisions.

Berry is likely staying put in Cleveland despite changes anticipated for the coaching staff.

The Browns will finish their Week 18 game against the Bengals, and then changes are expected to get started on the coaching staff. However, it sounds like Berry will be safe.

According to Breer, the Browns could work to promote Cook internally while promoting Berry to oversee the entire football operation, especially since the organization lost one of its strongest voices when Paul DePodesta returned to baseball a few months ago.