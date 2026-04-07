Cleveland Browns Don’t Have Luxury of Drafting Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

We all like nice things.

Who among us wouldn’t love to be living in a beach house right now? How about driving a flashy sports car?

Unfortunately, sometimes our current life situations prevent us from being able to pursue those nice things. It’s fine to want something, but at some point, you have to realize that it could be irresponsible.

And that’s exactly why the Cleveland Browns can’t draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love if he’s still available at No. 6 overall.

There’s no debating that Love is a great talent. His 42 touchdowns over the last three seasons with the Fighting Irish should translate to the next level.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry is facing three major roster holes heading into the NFL Draft – quarterback, wide receiver and left tackle.

Why shouldn't the Browns draft Love?

Because he’s a running back, Love is more of a luxury selection, especially in the top 10. The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins No. 36 overall last season, and he lived up to expectations during his rookie campaign.

Berry and the Browns finally had a top selection last year after sitting on the sidelines for three consecutive seasons during the first round of the NFL Draft following the Deshaun Watson trade. That blockbuster trade backfiring left Cleveland’s roster void of talent at critical positions, which the Browns need to solve this month.

Last offseason, the Browns understood that they had plenty of holes. It’s why Berry traded back from No. 2 overall to allow the Jacksonville Jaguars to slide up three spots for Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman trophy at Colorado as a wide receiver and defensive back.

The Browns were able to snag defensive tackle Mason Graham, who had a nice rookie season, but isn’t an offensive player. At No. 33 overall, the Browns selected UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who later became the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. Again – not an offensive player.

Following Kevin Stefanski’s firing, Berry vowed that the Browns would use significant resources this offseason to fix Cleveland’s offense. They hired offensive-minded head coach Todd Monken to assist in the repair of Cleveland’s league-worst offense over these last two years.

Now, it’s time for a meat and potatoes draft.

The Browns finished last year’s draft with an incredible grade, especially because Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. both appear to be cornerstone offensive pieces. Because of last year’s rookie class, even with their quarterback situation unresolved, there’s a path for the Browns to be much better in 2026. But Berry needs to ace these nine draft picks.

The Browns must address premium positions – wide receiver, left tackle and quarterback – in the first round of their next two drafts.

If Carnell Tate and Jeremiyah Love are available at #6, who are you taking?



"I'm taking Carnell Tate 24/7."



- @NickPedone12



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GayqqpQOfx pic.twitter.com/ibxXIAOF5T — The Daily Dawgs (@DailyDawgsShow) April 7, 2026

Think Love is a better player right now than Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate? Maybe you’re right. But the Browns should draft the receiver and trust their coaching staff to develop him – something that never happened under the old regime.

Think Love will make a bigger impact in his rookie season than a left tackle like Georgia’s Monroe Freeling? Probably. Again, the Browns need to fix their protections up front, or else it won’t matter how talented they are at quarterback and running back.

This is nothing against Love, who will probably enjoy a successful career in the NFL. The Browns just have way more significant needs than a premium running back, and that can’t be ignored, even if Love is technically the best player available at No. 6 overall.