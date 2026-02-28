Cleveland Browns Fans Will Love Who Draft Prospect Caleb Lomu Models Game After

Joe Thomas is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive linemen in the NFL's storied history.

Following his 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns, which came to an end in the late 2010s, Thomas continues to draw praise from the next generation of offensive linemen entering the league.

At the 2026 NFL Combine, former Utah standout Caleb Lomu made it clear just how much Thomas has influenced his development.

"I've been following him for quite a while. That dude is an amazing player," Lomu said. "The way that he played the game... that guy is something different. I've watched a lot of his film and how he plays the game. It's truly amazing. I do take a lot of stuff. I follow him on social media.

"I see what he's up to, some of the teachings that he has still. I still follow him very closely."

That type of praise from young offensive linemen should come as no surprise. During his playing days, Thomas was consistently viewed as one of the premier offensive tackles in the league.

It wasn't just his mentality, loyalty or overall play, it was also his durability. He rarely missed a game.

From 2007 through 2016, Thomas earned a Pro Bowl selection every single season and was named First-Team All-Pro six times. When official snap counts began being tracked in 2012, it was shown at a higher level just how reliable he was, playing 100 percent of his team’s snaps each year.

Up until 2017, which would be his final year playing professional football, he never missed a snap or game. That season, he played in just seven after suffering a torn left tricep tendon. His streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played came to a rest.

But his career is one that many young offensive linemen like Lomu, and current players in the league, want to replicate.

#Utah OT Caleb Lomu, who’s met formally with the #Browns, has watched a lot of HOFer Joe Thomas: pic.twitter.com/f4lvvnBhJI — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 28, 2026

The Browns' Chance to Take Lomu

Heading into the upcoming draft, as of now, the Browns have two first-round picks, with them being at the No. 6 and No. 24 spots.

Now, they'll likely decide against taking a leap and snagging him with the sixth pick, as that would be considered a reach. He's a great player, but that early in the draft, there are other needs that the Browns will address. All signs right now point to them looking for a high-talent in safety Caleb Downs or wideout Carnell Tate to spark the team up.

But later in the first round, if Lomu is there, the Browns will likely jump all over it.

Lomu defends the blindside well. Coming in as a left tackle and taking over a spot that Cleveland needs badly would be a big help to an offense that's practically starting from scratch in 2026. At 6'6", 308 pounds, that type of size is hard to ignore, making him a sure-fire lineman sitting on multiple draft boards.

It would honestly be surprising to see him still available at 28, but crazier things have happened.

Only time will tell whether or not the Browns decide to take a chance on Lomu if he sticks around on the draft board and select him with one of the two first-round selections.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh from Thursday, April 23, to Saturday, April 25.