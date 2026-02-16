Cleveland Browns Finally Replace Jim Schwartz With New Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns finally put an end to their 10 day search to replace Jim Schwartz as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Schwartz resigned from his position as defensive coordinator of the Browns after the team selected Todd Monken as their next head coach over him. While many hoped that Schwartz would return, his departure left a huge hole for Monken to fill.

The Browns were between linebackers coach Jason Tarver, Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin and Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg as the finalists for defensive coordinator.

While many had pointed out that Monken had previously worked with Undlin, the Browns elected to hire Rutenberg as their defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.

Who is Mike Rutenberg?

Rutenberg is a Cornell graduate, which aligns nicely with Cleveland’s Ivy League front office headlined by general manager Andrew Berry, who went to Harvard. He’s never been a defensive coordinator before but has coached defensive backs and linebackers in the NFL since 2013.

After getting an internship with the Washington Commanders in 2003, Rutenberg served as administrative assistant to Joe Gibbs until 2005. From 2006-2008, he served as a graduate assistant at UCLA before taking on a passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach role at New Mexico State from 2009-2012.

That position led him back to the NFL, as the Jaguars hired Rutenberg as a defensive assistant in 2013. He’d remain in Jacksonville until 2019, departing with the assistant linebackers coach title.

The San Francisco 49ers hired Rutenberg as their defensive pass game specialist in 2020. He only held that position for one season before spending the next four years as the linebackers coach with the New York Jets. After that, he was hired by the Falcons, where he only spent one season.

The Falcons struggled on both sides of the ball last season. That led to the team firing defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris after one season.

Now, Monken’s Browns have three inexperienced coordinators for a first-time head coach. Offensive coordinator Travis Switzer was previously the run game coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens and special teams coordinator Byron Storer was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.

With the Browns, Rutenberg will be tasked with keeping Schwartz’s scheme intact in order to maximize the talents of Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, who are both coming off of Pro Bowl seasons.

Rutenberg and the Browns will now have a full week of preparation before the team travels to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine next week.