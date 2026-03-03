Five Browns’ Targets That Moved Up Draft Boards the Most After 2026 NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday, sending all 32 teams back home to reassess some of their evaluations after watching the prospects up close.

A bunch of players helped themselves during the athletic testing and on-field drills portions of the Combine; others, not so much.

Here’s a look at five potential draft targets for the Cleveland Browns that came out looking much better than when they arrived at the Scouting Combine:

Ty Simpson, quarterback, Alabama

While Simpson’s standing as the second best quarterback available never seemed in question, his work in Indianapolis left many wondering if he’ll go much higher than anticipated.

Simpson, mocked widely as a bottom-of-the-first prospect before the event -- to the Los Angeles Rams as a popular landing spot -- is now being projected at the very top of the order.

Longtime draft analyst Todd McShay stated on the “Up and Adams Show, “I’m already starting to hear, ‘Could he go as high as Cleveland?’”

Todd McShay could see Alabama QB Ty Simpson going as high as 6th overall to the Cleveland Browns 👀@McShay13 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/J8hVhiX8tm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 2, 2026

Also, there’s already a connection between Simpson and new Browns’ head coach Todd Monken through Southern Miss, where Simpson’s father played ball and Monken served as a head coach.

“My dad and coach Monken go way back. They talk often. He texted him when he got the job and they’ve texted a little bit (since), so if I had the opportunity to play for the Browns, it would be a dream come true.”

Drew Allar, quarterback, Penn State

The great debate as to who’s the third best quarterback available this year rages on, with another name potentially on the Browns’ radar, Drew Allar -- a native of Medina, Ohio -- in the mix.

Before the Combine, Allar was viewed mostly as a fourth or fifth-round option, but the former Nittany Lion showed off a strong arm and accurate throws, along with prototypical size.

.@PennStateFball QB Drew Allar can let it rip too



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

pic.twitter.com/pTvJUOYoy0 — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Allar was once considered a sure-fire first-round prospect before tumbling hard last season. Like Simpson, there’s already a connection to the Browns.

“I met with the Browns as an informal interview,” confirmed Allar. “So, yeah, that one went really well. So I actually know the quarterback coach [Mike Bajakian] from high school recruiting. He was the OC/quarterback coach at Northwestern when I was coming out of high school. So I was familiar with him going into that meeting.”

If the Browns had any hope of landing Allar with one of their multiple fifth-rounders, they’ll have to rethink that plan, as he likely jumped at least a full round, if not more.

Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver, Indiana

The Browns have been frequently tied to wideout and offensive tackle with their two first-rounders, regardless of order. But a second-round pick (No. 39 overall) always seemed in play for either position.

Cooper might have been in play for the top of the second before the Combine, but the feeling now is that he’ll sneak into the first round, where he could be considered by the Browns at 24th overall.

.@IndianaFootball WR Omar Cooper Jr. improves his time with a 4.43u in front of the home crowd.



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

pic.twitter.com/KSxOHtmTWd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Citing a source back in January, the Indy Star stated that Cooper had received “late second- or early third-round pick.” But a 4.42 time in the 40 likely catapulted him much higher.

Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia

The Browns made significant news on Monday, agreeing to trade for Texans’ offensive tackle Tytus Howard targeting one of the team’s most urgent roster needs.

The work isn’t finished.

Freeling was widely mentioned as a possibility for Cleveland with their 24th overall pick before Indy, but an impressive workout now has many observers thinking he might be a Top-16 prospect.

4.95u in his first attempt

4.93u in his second attempt



Georgia OL Monroe Freeling's been showing the speed 💨



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

pic.twitter.com/v39zRc07js — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

Freeling, who met with Browns’ brass in Indy, not only possesses prototypical size, but he moved really well during on-field workouts and is widely described as having a very high ceiling. If Freeling is projected to be gone by 24, would he make sense at 6, if the Browns can’t trade down?

Max Iheanachor, offensive tackle, Arizona State

Another big name tackle who did really well in Indy was Iheanachor, who might be sneaking into first round territory after being frequently projected as a second-rounder. He recorded a 4.91 in the 40, tying him for second best among O-linemen, and came up third best in the broad jump with a 9’ 7’’. He moved pretty well considering he didn’t start playing football until JuCo.

There’s still a lot of development pending with him, but the ceiling is high, and the measurables check out. He looks like a future franchise left tackle if he gets the chance to properly polish his game.