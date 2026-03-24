Cleveland Browns Host Georgia Tight End as 2026 NFL Draft Draws Near

The Cleveland Browns recently hosted Georgia tight end Oscar Delp to an official visit at their facility in Cleveland as Monken and his staff prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Delp even posted a picture of the outside of the official facility on his Instagram, tagging Cleveland, Ohio, as the official location.

Delp played four seasons of college football, and his 2024 campaign was his best statistically.

Delp recorded 21 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns that year, and followed it up with a 2025 season that saw him haul in 20 receptions for 261 yards and one touchdown.

Delp Impressed Scouts at his Pro Day in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delp has an NFL-sized frame, as he stands at 6-5 and is officially listed at 245 pounds. Delp missed on-field drills at the NFL Combine with a foot injury, but made up for it with a pro day that was held at Georgia where he caught passes from former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Delp impressed with his pro day performance, and recorded a 4.49 second 40-yard dash and a 10’9” broad jump.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Full of Praise for Delp

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised Delp’s performance at his pro day in Athens when he spoke to AP.

“I’m excited for him, he’s done a great job today alone. He ran really fast times, jumped really high. Happy he’s healthy enough to do it because he’s been probably one of our most durable players in terms of not having injuries, being tough at practice.”

Delp has been predicted by many to be taken in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and has been ranked anywhere from the No. 7 to the No. 10 best tight end available in the upcoming draft.

Delp Could Pair Well With Browns Tight End Harold Fannin Jr.

While the Browns said farewell to longtime tight end and fan favorite David Njoku this past offseason, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. had a standout rookie season and he seems to be in the browns long-term plans going forward. Fannin Jr. recorded 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns in his 2025 rookie season, with his best game coming against the Tennessee Titans on December 7 when he logged eight catches on 11 targets for 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns have more pressing issues on the roster currently than at tight end, but a late round flyer on Delp could pay off if Delp were to pan out as an elite level NFL tight end.