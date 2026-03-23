Cleveland Browns Scouting Top NFL Draft DB, Sleeper WR at Toledo Pro Day

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for a busy week of preparation for the NFL Draft.

College football pro days will sweep the NFL landscape this week as top programs including Ohio State and Alabama are scheduled for work.

But the Browns got their pro day circuit started earlier this week, with assistant general manager Catherine Hickman in attendance at Toledo’s pro day, which welcomed over 30 NFL personnel members.

The Browns used a top 30 NFL Draft visit on Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who won’t participate at the Rockets’ pro day. Even though McNeil-Warren won’t participate in the drills at Toledo’s pro day, he is present to support his teammates and speak with top-ranking NFL personnel.

Once Ohio State All-American safety Caleb Downs and Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman are drafted in the first round, all attention will shift to McNeil-Warren, who projects to be the next player off the board.

During four seasons with the Rockets, McNeil-Warren had 214 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five interceptions and one sack.

New Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has a PhD-level understanding of defensive backfields. Drafting McNeil-Warren in the top 100 would give him a fun project while preparing for life after Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, who are both unrestricted free agents following the 2026 campaign.

Last year, the Browns selected Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round out of Bowling Green. After Quinyon Mitchell found success as a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles, McNeil-Warren projects to be the next Mid-American Conference superstar in the NFL.

Which sleeper receiver could the Browns be scouting?

John Carroll wide receiver Tyren Montgomery is expected to participate in drills at Toledo’s pro day on Monday.

Montgomery is a rare NCAA Division III star that could hear his name called during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Traditionally, the Browns prefer younger prospects. Montgomery will be a 25-year-old rookie, which could scare off a few teams. But his play in the Senior Bowl might’ve caught the attention of the Browns, who are desperate for wide receivers.

During his 2025 season at John Carroll, Montgomery put up 119 catches for 1,528 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Browns hired new head coach Todd Monken with the intention of developing young offensive players. Certainly, Montgomery fits the bill of a prospect that has shown plenty of promise, but might not be all the way ready for a full-time workload in the NFL.