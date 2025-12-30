NFL Draft analyst delivers must-see Shedeur Sanders evaluation

Shedeur Sanders has been a main talking point among Cleveland Browns fans from the moment he was drafted back in April. He was even a top talking point before then as well, when there were discussions about potentially taking him at No. 2 overall.

Sanders is a true celebrity and has his own fandom outside of the Browns. His starpower is undeniable. But what about his play on the field?

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler recently shared a strong opinion of the young quarterback in an interview with Terry Pluto, which was shared by 92.3 The Fan's Nick Wilson on Twitter.

Brugler noted Sanders is a top-32 quarterback in the NFL, which means he is at least capable of being a starter. The analyst also said it's not feasible to assume every signal-caller will be like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Those two are truly the elite of the elite.

This take from Brugler can easily lead to strong debates between fans. However, he responded to Wilson's tweet with an important caveat.

Browns should have a higher bar than that though. They need to decide what they see as his ceiling. If they can upgrade this offseason, they should. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 29, 2025

As seen in the above tweet, Brugler notes how simply being top-32 is not a high bar and that the Browns should upgrade at the position if they can. As he notes, it ultimately comes down to what the team sees as Sanders' true ceiling. Is it simply being a starter? Is it being a Pro Bowler? Somewhere in the middle?

The tricky part of the evaluation is the lack of playing time. Sanders has started six games, and has played in a total of seven since Dillon Gabriel went down against the Baltimore Ravens back in November.

He has shown flashes of success and even went 17-23 for 186 yards and a touchdown in ugly conditions against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. However, he had two interceptions and has a total of 10 in his limited action. Beyond the box score, some of his interceptions are mistakes an NFL quarterback should never make.

But again, he is a rookie quarterback who was the fourth-string option in training camp. What can he be with a full offseason of preparation? That question goes back to Brugler's point about what the team sees as his ceiling.

Brugler's comments that Sanders is at least top-32 is a good sign. This should mean he can at least compete for the starting job in training camp, instead of being relegated to throwing to the practice squad players like he was this past summer.

Who he will, or will not, compete against remains to be seen and will depend on where the Browns select in the 2026 NFL Draft. A win on Sunday could go a long way in Sanders keeping his job and preventing the team from even being able to draft a top quarterback prospect.