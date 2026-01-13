Browns DC Jim Schwartz to interview for Baltimore Ravens head coach opening

After completing an interview with another coaching candidate on Monday, Jan. 12, the Baltimore Ravens' front office has requested to interview Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Just last week, Schwartz interviewed with the Browns front office for their head coaching opening, with the meeting reportedly going well.

Before joining Cleveland's coaching staff, the 59-year-old current defensive coordinator was actually once the head coach of the Detroit Lions, amassing a record of 29-51 over five seasons at the helm. He led the Lions to the playoffs in the 2011 season.

Since coming to Cleveland, he's said that he wants to once again return to a head coaching position, whether or not the opportunity comes with the Browns.

“I’d certainly consider it," Schwartz said when asked if he'd take a head coaching job. "I think in any business you aspire to the top. And I’m no different than other people in that way.”

While there weren't many favorable openings in years past, the 2026 NFL offseason is presenting a different case. As of Monday, Jan. 12, there are eight openings across the league, including both the Browns and Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

Schwartz's defensive mind

Over the course of the last three seasons, Schwartz has led the Browns' defensive unit to a Top 5 ranked total defense in the league twice, including a No. 1 overall ranking back in the 2023 season. This past season, his defensive system helped lead defensive end Myles Garrett to break the NFL single-season sack record with 23 on the season.

Alongside Garrett, he helped get linebacker Carson Schwesinger up to speed as one of the best young linebackers in the league, while also getting Devin Bush's career back on track. Both are set to be some of the best defenders in the league in 2026.

Due to such success and the track record of Schwartz, the Browns front office has made it known to its coaching candidates that he must be in the picture for their respective coaching staff if they get offered the job.

“They’re being told, all candidates that they [the Browns] want to keep Jim Schwartz in there as the defensive coordinator," NFL Insider Jay Glazer said over the weekend.

However, unless a miracle happens, Schwartz may be inching out of the door.

With him interviewing for the job in Baltimore, it shows that not only is he interested in taking over a team, but that other organizations across the league value his mind in today's age of the sport. At times throughout the past few seasons, questions have arisen on whether or not Schwartz is a head coach-talent or just an incredible coordinator.

Well, it seems that teams are going to check it out and at least do their due diligence.

If the Browns ultimately decide that they do not want to move forward with Schwartz in their own search for a head coach, he may feel more inclined to leave after being passed up on by a team he helped coach to incredible defensive heights over the past few seasons.

And if that's the case, Cleveland better hope that they don't end up having to meet up with Schwartz twice a year with the in-division Ravens.