Cleveland Browns Might Not Be Able To Ignore This Defensive Star in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns absolutely have to fix their offense this offseason.

It’s part of the reason why the Browns opted to hire Todd Monken as a first-time head coach at 60-years-old instead of internally promoting defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who had big endorsements from Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

In the upcoming NFL Draft, the Browns are lucky enough to have two first-round selections, No. 6 overall and No. 24 overall. For months, fans will be debating whether they should select an offensive tackle or wide receiver with that first selection.

But what if they used one more premium pick on somebody who might be the best player in the draft?

According to Albert Breer, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has separated himself as the best football player in this draft class. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler added that a few NFL scouts have declared Downs as the best safety prospect they’ve ever seen.

Fun question I've been asking to scouts: "Caleb Downs is the best safety prospect you've personally scouted since....?"



A few have answered "Ever" https://t.co/6jOUZWe677 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 12, 2026

Sitting at No. 6 overall, the Browns could be in a prime position to target Downs. Even though the Browns have an elite defense headlined by Garrett, Ward and newly-minted Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger at linebacker, the Seattle Seahawks just won the Super Bowl on the backbone of an unbelievable defense.

The Browns also have Grant Delpit, but his deal is set to expire after the 2026 season. Delpit will turn 28 in September and will be 29 to start a new contract with the Browns. We know general manager Andrew Berry prefers younger, less expensive players.

Could Downs be a fit with the Browns?

It all depends on how Berry values adding one of the best safety prospects ever versus fixing the offensive line and wide receiver position groups.

Say the Browns fall in love with a prospect like Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate at wide receiver. There’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to land either prospect at No. 6 overall, if the Tennessee Titans and/or New York Giants decide to load up at receiver to support their young quarterback.

If linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can’t return to the team, drafting a player like Downs could take pressure off of Schwesinger as another reliable player that can cover the entire field, sideline to sideline.

Downs’ versatility as a strong safety or free safety is what makes him unique. According to Monken, the Browns are aiming to keep Schwartz’s scheme intact next season. This would benefit Downs, as a new defensive coordinator would have a shiny toy that can be moved all over the field.

The Browns have had one of the worst offenses in the league over the last two seasons and should probably work to fix that.

But if they wanted to spend one last first-round pick on the defensive side of the football, especially considering the fact that they don’t have a realistic path to finding a franchise quarterback? Down should be the only defensive option they’d entertain over wide receivers or offensive tackles.

