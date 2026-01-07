Browns stay in-house to interview assistant for the head coach opening

The Cleveland Browns are working hard to find their next head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski earlier in the week after six seasons leading the franchise.

Whoever takes over will have big shoes to fill after Stefanski led the Browns to the playoffs twice and won a playoff game, a feat no Browns coach has achieved since they returned to Cleveland in 1999. There will be a ton of candidates for the job, including guys like John Harbaugh, but one from within the building will get a shot at it.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Browns will be interviewing their offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, for the head coach job. Rees just finished up his first season in the position and his second overall season with the team.

Browns OC Tommy Rees is interviewing Thursday for Cleveland’s head coach job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/oARJPsADNw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2026

Rees interviewing for head coaching job

It wasn't exactly the smoothest first season as offensive coordinator, as Stefanski handled the play-calling duties for the first half of the year before handing them off to Rees to help bring a spark to the offense. While there was some improvement under Rees, the Browns still finished 30th in total offense and 31st in points.

Where Rees earned a lot of respect within the organization was his work with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, starting in the last seven games of the season. The Browns finished with a 3-4 record with Sanders running the offense, completing 56% of his passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions with a rushing score to add to it.

Before Stefanski's firing, Rees was interviewing for head coaching jobs in college football after his experience as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama. The Browns were prepared to try to keep Rees anyway they could because they were happy with the work he was doing with the offense since taking over the play-calling duties.

There will be questions about what will happen with Rees since Stefanski is no longer with the organization. The Browns are at least making the option of him being a head coach something to think about.

Another option would be whether the Browns ask their new head coach to keep Rees on the coaching staff as offensive coordinator, since they think very highly of him. The other thing that could happen is that Rees departs and ends up landing elsewhere, which seems very likely with him being young and growing as a coach.

Whatever happens with Rees, the future looks bright for him, but will that future involve him being the head coach or offensive coordinator of the Browns?