Four potential Browns head coaches after Kevin Stefanski fired

The Cleveland Browns are officially moving on from Kevin Stefanski as head coach, the team announced earlier this morning.

Stefanski led the Browns through a lot of happy times, along with some low times. Stefanski was one of two Browns coaches in Cleveland history to lead the team to two 11-win seasons, joining just Paul Brown.

Now the Browns and Andrew Berry will be on the search for the team's 12th head coach since 1999. There are some hot names in this year’s coaching cycle, Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Browns, has said he does not prefer an offensive or defensive-minded coach, so the team seems to be casting a wide net. Let’s go over who could be in that net.

1. Both Rams Coordinators (Chris Shula / Mike LaFleur)

Shula is the hotter name in this cycle, but I believe both coordinators will get interviews. LaFleur is the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He has served as the Rams' offensive coordinator since 2023. The Rams offense leads the NFL in points per game (30.5), passing yards per game (268.1), and is 7th in rushing yards per game (126.6). LaFleur has been working closely with Sean McVay for the past couple of seasons, while also falling under the Kyle Shanahan tree, where he worked under Shanahan from 2017 to 2020 as San Francisco’s passing game coordinator.

Shula will be one of the top names teams will be interested in, as since taking over for Raheem Morris, the Rams' defense under Shula has been stout. Los Angeles ranked in the top 10 in points per game allowed this season (20.0), and their sack rate and pressure rate under Shula have also been in the top six in the league.

Chris is also the son of former Bengals head coach David Shula and grandson of the Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Klint Kubiak, Offensive Coordinator, Seattle Seahawks

Kubiak has served as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator for this season and the Saints' OC for the 2024 season. I know that Haslam said the team is looking for offensive and defensive-minded coaches, but I think he is fed up with the offense underperforming. Kubiak’s offense this season is third in points per game (28.4), top-ten in passing yards per game, and has helped move on the development of quarterback Sam Darold and breakout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba into one of the best in the NFL. Kubiak is also the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak.

At just 38 years old, Klint is rising up the candidates' list.

3. Jesse Minter, Defensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers

Minter has been coaching the Chargers' defense for the past two seasons under Jim Harbaugh. Minter has grown accustomed to the Harbaughs, as he worked under John as an assistant for the Ravens from 2017-2020. He was also Michigan’s DC when they won the national championship in the 2022-23 season under Jim.

Now, for Los Angeles, his defense continues to be elite. The Chargers rank in the top ten of least amount of points allowed per game (20.0), top five in the fewest passing yards allowed per game (179.9), and top ten in the fewest rushing yards allowed per game (105.4). In 2024, Los Angeles’ defense was the top-scoring defense in the league. Minter is 42 years old and primed for his first head-coaching gig.