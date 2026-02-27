Jordyn Tyson Wants to Join Brother in Cleveland After Meeting With Browns

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the only prospect to be asked for his NBA Eastern Conference prediction at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

That’s because his brother, Jaylon Tyson, has been one of the surprises in the NBA this season, breaking onto the scene in his second year in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Yes, Tyson predicted that his brother’s Cavaliers would emerge from the Eastern Conference Finals and win the NBA Championship. But at the combine this week, he’s looking to prove himself to Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and new head coach Todd Monken.

Berry, Monken and the Browns met with Tyson, who admitted it would be amazing to be in Cleveland with his brother.

“That would be amazing,” Tyson said at the combine. “Just to see a playoff game, I’ve never been to a playoff game, but seeing that atmosphere in the NBA would be amazing.”

Motivated by competing with his brother, Tyson believes that winding up in Cleveland would benefit his career. As the youngest brother, the standout route runner said that his older siblings never took it easy on him and gave him a competitive spirit.

“He’ll just make me more locked in on a day-to-day basis,” Tyson said. “He’s the reason why I have this work ethic to this day. I think it would just increase my game more than he already has.”

Tyson and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate have widely been viewed as the top two receiving prospects in this class. The Browns have met with both of them formally, and also met with USC’s Makai Lemon as well, clearly doing work on this year's top pass catchers.

The 21-year-old receiver would add some much needed size to the Browns. His 6-foot-2, 195 pounds frame would be an instant upgrade to what the Browns have at wide receiver. While he has some injury concerns, Tyson told reporters that he’s been explaining to teams that it’s just about finding a regiment so he can be available for 17+ games.

Competition for the Tyson brothers didn’t stop at the hardwood or on the gridiron. Tyson told reporters that they’d compete against each other on par-3 golf courses, ping pong tables and bowling alleys.

“Anything you can imagine, we did it and we competed hard,” Tyson said.

If the Browns fall in love with Tyson, they would likely need to keep their fingers crossed that he’s available with the No. 6 overall selection. In 33 college football games, he caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.