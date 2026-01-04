Cleveland Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr. among six inactives vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns are running out onto the field one last time in the regular season against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

While many are making their season finale, there are some players who have already begun cleaning out their lockers for the season. Here's a look at a few players who won't be in uniform against the Bengals.

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie tight end has been tremendous for the team this season, and he should be content with how his first year in the NFL went.

Fannin finishes his first season with 72 receptions for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Browns.

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is all smiles as he warms up before playing the Buffalo Bills. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TE David Njoku

Njoku also popped up on the injury report this week with a knee injury, but he did not practice throughout the week. His 2025 campaign comes to an end with the lowest receiving total of his career (other than his 2019 season, where he was out for most of the year). Njoku logged 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns.

OT Jeremiah Byers

Byers finishes his rookie season without seeing the field for the Browns. He has been with the Browns the past month after being signed off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, but he has not seen action in any game this season.

He will look to fight for a roster spot somewhere in the NFL this offseason.

C Kingsley Eguakun

Eguakun was added off of the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 31, so it isn't a surprise to see him inactive ahead of the team's final game against the Bengals. Eguakun played four games in his rookie season with the Lions, making two starts for the team.

WR Jamari Thrash

Thrash has been on the sidelines with a foot injury since Nov. 9 when the team faced off against the New York Jets. Thrash finished his second season in the NFL with 10 catches for 107 yards.

DT Sam Kamara

Kamara finishes the season with four appearances and one start for the Browns. He recorded six tackles during his brief 112 snaps on defense and special teams.

Kamara is a free agent at the end of the season, so his future with the Browns is up in the air after spending the last four seasons with the franchise.