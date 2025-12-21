Cleveland Browns rookie carted off with major injury vs. Buffalo Bills

The Cleveland Browns are getting stung by the injury bug in a brutal way in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

Concerning scene in Cleveland: Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is being carted off the field with knee/leg injury after being twisted on tackle.



Judkins was pounding his helmet on ground after. He’s had a strong rookie year — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 21, 2025

Judkins suffers potential major injury vs. Bills

The injury is a massive loss for the Browns, who have been benefitting from Judkins' rushing abilities all season long. So far this season, Judkins has recorded 222 carries for 805 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Before getting injured in the game against the Bills, Judkins had eight carries for 22 yards on the ground. The second-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2025 NFL Draft has been huge for the Browns offense so far this season as their leading rusher.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke about how the team was going to feature Judkins prominently in their game plan earlier this week.

"I think we have to find a balance," Rees said.

"We have to find the ability to run the ball. You know, it’s kind of been hot and cold for us throughout the year, and we got to really rely on that and find ways to get Q (Quinshon Judkins) going and allow our offense to be complementary like when you can run the ball well, it really opens up a lot of things and you can stay efficient and it keeps you in better situations on third down. So definitely a huge point of emphasis for us.”

Rees praised Judkins for his performance so far this season and thinks that he can be a really good player in the league.

"I think Q’s been really good for us. Mentally he’s engaged. Physically he’s doing well. You know, we got to support around him and we got to do a good job of giving him opportunities to find seams like we were doing there kind of in the midpoint of the year," Rees said.

With Judkins on the sidelines, the Browns will turn to Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders to carry the load in the run game. Rookie running back Dylan Sampson is among the team's inactives for the game.

The Browns are trailing 20-10 against the Bills at halftime inside Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.