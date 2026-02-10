Five Free Agents the Cleveland Browns Need to Target This Offseason

As the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl, the offseason has officially begins in the NFL, and it’ll be a busy one for the Cleveland Browns.

It starts with free agency, which begins on March 11, where the Browns will need to start reshaping their roster to try and fix an offense that was disastrous last season, and maintain a strong defense.

Here are five realistic free agents the Browns need to target this offseason.

Tyler Linderbaum

It is very possible the Browns will be looking for five new offensive lineman this season. Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller are both set to hit free agency, Joel Bitonio is likely to retire and Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin have each struggled with injury and inconsistency.

The Browns will seemingly be adding talent in the draft, but you can’t rely on just rookies to learn how to play in the NFL.

Linderbaum has been one of the top centers in the league over the past few seasons, specifically being a standout in run blocking. He will be one of the most sought after free agents this cycle, but the Browns need to put their name in the running.

Cleveland could have an advantage too, as Linderbaum played under the Browns new head coach Todd Monken. It may be an expensive deal, as he could become the league’s highest paid center, but it would be worth it for the Browns to rebuild the line.

Alec Pierce

The Browns need help in their wide receiver core. Jerry Jeudy disappointed last season, and Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond were too inconsistent to be true starters.

Meanwhile Pierce has emerged as one of the league’s best deep threats. He has led the NFL in yards per reception over the past two years, and broke out last season with his first 1,000 yard campaign.

The Browns already have their threats in the short passing game with Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson and David Njoku (if he returns next season), but haven’t been able to have a true deep threat in some time. That could be the next step to helping develop Shedeur Sanders and turning the offense around.

Braden Smith

For similar reasons to Linderbaum, Smith would be able to immediately make an impact on the offensive line.

Much like Cleveland’s current tackles, Smith has struggled with injuries in each of the past three seasons, including a season-ending neck injury last year.

When he plays, his talent is undeniable. He’s been as consistent as they come, and could play a mentor role for a new offensive tackle Cleveland picks up in the draft, or even gives Jones some balance to try and keep both healthy for the season. Either way, Smith would be a big pickup in Cleveland.

Coby Bryant

A versatile, high caliber, Super Bowl winning safety, Bryant could be a huge upgrade to the Browns secondary.

Bryant began his career as a slot corner and worked his way to safety over the years. In the past two seasons he’s picked off seven passes and has 13 deflections.

The Browns secondary could use that boost in production, with Bryant either playing as the team’s nickel or taking over for Ronnie Hickman as the starting safety. If the Browns decide not to resign Martin Emerson Jr., Bryant should be the biggest defensive target of the offseason.

Rashid Shaheed

One of the most explosive players in the league, Shaheed may be the other player who can give Cleveland’s passing game a real deep threat.

Last year Shaheed started the season with the Saints before finding a home in Seattle with the Seahawks. Obviously that worked well for him, as he won a Super Bowl with the team.

Shaheed has had plenty of success in the receiving game despite being WR3 in Seattle. He had 687 yards and two receiving touchdowns, and could see those numbers go up playing as WR2 for the Browns.

Where Shaheed’s real value is as a return man. He was the most dynamic player in the league in that aspect of the game as the only person to have a punt and kick return for touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff in the playoffs, helping Seattle win big over the 49ers en route to the Bowl.

Cleveland has had one of the worst special teams units over the past few seasons, and the addition of Shaheed could change everything for the team, while adding a new layer to the offense.