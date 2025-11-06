Cleveland Browns sign former fifth-round linebacker ahead of Jets game
Ahead of a Week 10 matchup, the Cleveland Browns have made an addition to the practice squad.
On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the front office of the Browns opted to bring in another set of fresh legs to add depth to the linebacker room. They signed linebacker Cameron McGrone to the practice squad.
McGrone, who more than likely won't be activated unless Cleveland deals with injuries, is in his fourth season in the NFL. He was drafted in the fifth round with the 177th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. However, McGrone never ended up suiting up for the Patriots.
He eventually landed in Indianapolis with the Colts where he played for the past four seasons.
He played in 26 total games recording 13 tackles with a career-high coming back in 2024 where he made six, including four that were solo.
McGrone is a perfect example of a talented linebacker who might just need a shot to get regular, everyday reps to develop into a consistent contributor.
In his college days with Michigan, he was a staple at linebacker, especially in his sophomore season back in 2019. He made 66 total tackles, 9.5 for a loss and also snagged four sacks. In the passing game, he recorded one pass deflection and showed heavy-hitting potential in the backfield with one forced fumble.
The Browns announced in the team's press release that he would wear No. 48.
Cleveland's decision to bring in another linebacker provides insurance for a team that's faced countless injuries through the opening half of the 2025 campaign.
Most recently, the team lost rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger to injury in the loss to the Patriots two weeks ago. Schwesinger was rolled up on and ended up suffering a high ankle sprain, ruling him out for roughly 4-6 weeks.
Prior to his injury, he was one of the leading presences on the Browns' defense. He leads the team in total tackles with 64, all while adding on three pressures, one sack, one interception, one knockdown and one hurry.
This coming weekend the Browns travel to The Big Apple to take on the New York Jets with the clash occurring on Sunday, Nov. 9, with kickoff slated to begin at 1:00 p.m.
Cleveland and New York have played 30 times in history, with the Browns coming out on top 16 of the 30 meetings. In the last five meetings, the Browns have won three.