Cleveland Browns injury update on Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesinger and more
For the Browns, their recent rookie class has stood out in how impactful they have been since day one. If you are a Browns fan, you are confident that you drafted a starting running back, a linebacker, a tight end, a defensive tackle, and possibly a quarterback just in this past draft class.
Cleveland has also been riddled with injuries, mostly coming on the tackles of the offensive line. Starting tackle Dawand Jones went down with a season-ending injury against the Green Bay Packers, Jack Conklin has also suffered his fair share of injuries this season.
The most recent injury news did not come from the offensive line, though; it stemmed from two of the rookie standouts and a standout cornerback acquired in a trade.
On Sunday vs New England, the team’s leading tackler, Carson Schwesinger, went down with an ankle injury that did not look good. Of course, you can not speculate on how bad an injury is when it happens, but when a player that impactful goes down, it is second nature to hold your breath. MRI results confirmed that Schwesinger suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is not considered severe, and the team does not expect him to land on the IR, which would keep him out for at least four games.
This was a better sign than most people expected, as Schwesinger has stepped up and been magnificent in his first year. Leading the team in total tackles (64), totaling four tackles for loss, and getting his first career interception against the Patriots, Schwesinger has been precisely what the Browns have hoped for in the middle of their defense. He is considered week-to-week to return, per Kevin Stefanski.
Another standout rookie who missed the conclusion of the Patriots game was running back Quinshon Judkins, who suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter. The update on him is that the injury is an AC joint sprain, and he is just considered day-to-day.
More positive news on a rookie back who has shown to be the future of the backfield for Cleveland.
The last Browns player who went down with an injury was cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Campbell suffered a concussion on Sunday, and the update on him is that his status is also day-to-day. Campbell recently got his first interception with Cleveland, where he took it to the house for a pick-six. He has also racked up four passes defended in his three games with the Browns.