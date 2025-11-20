Cleveland Browns sign Shedeur Sanders' safety blanket to practice squad
The Cleveland Browns are trying to set Shedeur Sanders up for success this coming weekend.
On Thursday, Nov. 20, the Browns opted to resign wide receiver Kaden Davis to the practice squad. Davis, who had a strong connection with Sanders in the preseason, is expected to be elevated to the gameday roster ahead of the game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Davis is in his first NFL season, like Sanders, coming out of Northwest Missouri State. Initially signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2022, he's revitalized a chance to continue playing pro ball with the Browns where he's been for the past two seasons.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Sanders would be the team's starting quarterback for the Week 12 matchup from Allegiant Stadium.
Sanders has been given the start due to counterpart rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, remaining in concussion protocol. The former Oregon Duck suffered the injury in the first half of play against the Baltimore Ravens.
With no prior preparation, let alone a chance to build any chemistry with the team's starters, Sanders was thrust into the game.
His inexperience showed as he completed 4-of-16 passes for 25% through the air and 47 total yards. He also threw one interception, coming on his second NFL drive.
However, he did look strong on the final drive of the game, with Cleveland needing a touchdown to tie everything up. He led the Browns down the field before tossing multiple passes towards the endzone. One pass in particular ended up in the arms of wideout Gage Larvadain, but strong defense from cornerback Chidobe Awuzie broke the pass up.
Instead of a movie-like NFL debut, it was how you'd expect from a rookie: rocky but riddled with potential.
Now, with a full week of first-team reps and heavy practice, Sanders will get a chance to have a clean slate and enter Sunday with the best possible chance to succeed. The front office bringing back Davis also contributes to that comfortability they hope to give the fifth-round quarterback.
In preseason play, Sanders and Davis connected on two touchdowns, both occurring against the Carolina Panthers. The first was a seven-yard pass from Sanders into a tight window early in the second quarter with the second coming on a 12-yard pass to close out the first half of play.
Sanders finished the preseason with 152 yards and two interceptions, completing 17-of-29 passes. He also threw no interceptions. Davis capped off his time on the gridiron with five receptions for 67 yards and two scores.
Both will have a chance to potentially reconnect down the field this weekend.
While Sanders has been behind Gabriel for the entire season up until his injury, if he can perform well on Sunday and potentially lead the Browns to the team's third win of the season, the starting job moving forward could end being his.
At the very least, it'll force the coaching staff to make a tough decision.
The Browns and Raiders will collide on Sunday for a late-afternoon outing with kickoff slated for 4:05 p.m.