When can Browns expect Dillon Gabriel back after concussion vs. Ravens
The loss to the Baltimore Ravens was already tough on the Cleveland Browns' fan base, but losing their starting quarterback was an even worse sight to see.
During the game, Gabriel suffered a concussion that ended up getting him knocked out of the rest of the game. Shedeur Sanders took over the rest of the game, but lost the 16-10 lead Gabriel had created as the Ravens won the contest 23-16.
Now the lingering question entering Week 12 for the Browns as they prep for the Las Vegas Raiders is who will be their starting quarterback. Will Gabriel get cleared for the game, or will Sanders make his first NFL start?
This season, Gabriel has completed 59.2% of his passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns to just two interceptions, starting in six of eight games he's appeared in. He's also added 86 yards on the ground during the 2025 campaign.
A big determinant of this will be what happens at the team's first practice of the week. Since Gabriel is a rookie, if he doesn't practice, then there is a high chance Sanders will get the nod as a starter.
This season, the NFL has seen its fair share of quarterbacks dealing with concussion issues. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is currently in concussion protocol, and he did not play in Week 11 because of it.
Houston Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud has missed the last two games because of a concussion, and New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields missed time as well with his concussion.
The NFL has taken significant steps over the last 10 years to ensure it is being extremely cautious in how it handles head injuries, as these are not something to take lightly. After what has happened to quarterbacks like Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, who has suffered multiple concussions, teams need to be careful with what they do.
Gabriel is going to fight to get on the field, but ultimately, the Browns have to protect him and hold him out. Additionally, this could give Cleveland a chance to see how Sanders performs in the starting lineup as the Browns try to determine the future of the quarterback position.
The Browns fan base should expect the franchise to be super cautious and let Gabriel heal until he is 100% from the concussion. It's time for Cleveland to figure out if Sanders is the real deal.