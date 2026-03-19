Cleveland Browns Sign Special Teamer Away From Division Rival

The Cleveland Browns have had a busy day after adding three quality depth pieces in the span of just a few hours.

While the team may be done adding big names until the NFL draft at the end of April, it’s a promising sign that they keep looking for small signings to improve the overall roster.

The Browns are signing wide receiver and special teamer Tylan Wallace from the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Wallace’s career so far

Wallace is entering year six of his NFL career. He spent the first five years with the Ravens, primarily serving as a contributor on special teams with some slight receiving upside.

This past season, Wallace played in 14 games and started two. He caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. 2024 was his best offensive season. He caught 11 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown during that campaign.

The majority of Wallace’s career has been spent doing the dirty work on special teams. He has logged 23 tackles in his career, including eight last season. He has also returned 20 total kicks in his career. He has gone for 382 yards and a touchdown (a 76-yard game-winning punt return in 2023).

Wallace managed to carve out a role doing whatever the Ravens have asked of him, finding different ways to utilize his speed. Now Cleveland adds a depth piece they’ve been missing last year.

Wallace’s role in Cleveland

Last year the Browns had surprisingly few receivers contribute to the special teams unit. Jamari Thrash was a consistent healthy scratch for games, De’Andre Carter and David Bell spent most of the year injured (Bell even retired) and Malachi Corley joined the team late.

The lack of speed on the special teams was noticeable all season long. Cleveland punter Corey Bojorquez was stuck consistently out-punting his coverage. Lanes were always open that allowed big gains for both opposing punt and kick return units.

Wallace should be able to at a minimum provide some more consistency for that unit. He’s fundamentally sound, and with the addition of another special teamer in Daniel Thomas, it’s clear the Browns made fixing the special teams a priority. New coordinator Bryan Storer should have plenty of talent to work with.

Wallace could also find himself in a return man role in Cleveland. With Jermone Ford and Carter both departing, the only other return candidate on the roster is Gage Larvadain. Larvadain wasn’t great in his role, and Wallace should at least force some competition in the offseason for the role.

As a receiver, Wallace would likely only be used in situational football. He’s likely to be the fifth option on the team, only really coming in for injuries and obvious deep passing situations.

Overall, Wallace is another welcomed body for the special teams. His veteran presence for a unit that has been weak and neglected last season is an immediate improvement.