Browns Owner’s Decision Could Be Costing Team Top Head Coach Candidates

The Cleveland Browns are in a very interesting situation with their head coach search as it nears the end, with some complications along the way.

There have been multiple candidates, including Mike McDaniel, Jesse Minter, and Grant Udinski, who have all withdrawn from consideration for the job. It has left many Browns fans wondering what is going on and why they would leave.

SB Nation's Jared Mueller shared some insights into what is going on, as it is now being reported that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is not allowing head coach candidates to hire a defensive coordinator and is forcing current Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to remain on their staff.

That has left candidates like Nate Scheelhaase hesitant on taking the job, which led Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot to share that momentum is growing for Schwartz to get the head coach job.

Browns might be losing out on candidates because of Haslam's demand

This was everyone's concern that the Browns would force Schwartz on the head coach candidate, as the team worried about losing him. If Schwartz became a free agent, there would be teams lining up to hire him as their defensive coordinator in a heartbeat.

Despite Cleveland winning only five games in 2025, Schwartz coached one of the best defenses in the NFL, as the team ranked second in total defense. It also featured Myles Garrett, who broke the NFL record in sacks in a season with 23.

It's understandable why the Browns would push to keep Schwartz on the coaching staff, as he has done a great job with the defense. To force it on candidates, though, is a completely different story.

Cleveland could be hurting itself by forcing candidates to commit to Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, as it should be more of a suggestion. It may be a sign from the head coach that the team will interfere with their decision-making, which won't make the job appealing.

The Browns are very high on Scheelhaase and appear to be their top candidate for the job, but losing him this way would be a big mistake for the franchise. He's one of the bright minds in the NFL from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which means that because of one decision from ownership, they might miss out on one of the highest-potential candidates in the market.

On the flip side, making Schwartz the head coach might be just as risky for the Browns. If the team struggles and fires him, they just lost one of the best defensive coaches the team has ever had since returning to Cleveland in 1999.

Decisions are still being made, but the Browns need to make sure they handle this right, since they got rid of a two-time Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski, for this moment.