Cleveland Browns Still Have Time To Get in the Mix for Kyler Murray

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry should be proud of himself.

Already, Berry has landed starting right tackle Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick. He also added former Pro Bowl guard and center Elgton Jenkins and free agent guard Zion Johnson.

All of this offensive line work was much needed. However, the Browns still have a massive uncertainty at quarterback.

Free agent quarterback Kyler Murray is meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. However, according to John Gambadoro, Murray and his camp are expected to explore several options as a backup in 2026 for teams that could need a starting QB in 2027 over the next 24 hours.

The Browns still have time to get in the mix for Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Why the Browns could still be a fit for Murray

Cleveland has a need for a starting quarterback in 2026 and 2027. Obviously, so do the Vikings. But Murray wants to make sure he has options in 2027 as well. That could be Berry’s selling point to get the dynamic quarterback to Cleveland.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Berry and new Browns head coach Todd Monken refused to give the starting quarterback job to Shedeur Sanders, who showed some promising flashes during his seven starts during his rookie season. Berry and Monken both kept the door open for Deshaun Watson to compete for the starting job in what will likely be his last season in Cleveland.

As the old saying goes, when you have more than one option at quarterback, it means you’re still looking for your franchise QB. That’s exactly where the Browns find themselves heading into 2026.

During his seven seasons with the Cardinals, Murray has thrown 121 touchdown passes compared to only 60 interceptions. He’s added another 32 rushing touchdowns with his legs. In Cleveland, that sort of production would immediately assume the starting quarterback role for the Browns.

As long as Murray performed well with Monken, he would have the ability to start in 2027, also.

Murray would allow the Browns to put a pause to their rookie quarterback searches. They wouldn’t have to worry about trading back from No. 6 overall or No. 24 overall for future draft picks. Instead, they would be able to continue investing in their offensive line and wide receiver positions to bring out the best in Murray.

Sanders would be able to continue his development behind a veteran quarterback who was a Pro Bowler twice when the Cardinals had a talented roster surrounding him.

It’s unclear if Murray is interested in the Browns. But Monken helped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second MVP award during their first season together in Baltimore. The next year? The Ravens had the No. 1 offense in the NFL. That should be the pitch to Murray for 2026 and 2027 while adding talent on the offensive line and receiver rooms.

Berry would be able to land Murray on a massively discounted veteran deal, as the Cardinals will be footing the bill for his $36.8 million salary in 2026.

If the Vikings balk at Murray, the Browns could be one of the lone landing spots that would provide the former Heisman quarterback an opportunity to start in the short and long term.