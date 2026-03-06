Cleveland Browns Get Cap Space Relief After Restructuring Deshaun Watson’s Contract

For what the Cleveland Browns likely hope will be the final time, the team restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract on Friday morning.

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million back in 2022. Since then, Watson has only finished 19 games with the Browns. An 11-game suspension, broken shoulder and two ruptured Achilles tendons have made the Watson trade one of the worst deals in the history of professional football.

During the NFL Combine week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that the team felt good about their cap space situation ahead of free agency. According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns just reworked Watson’s contract to lower his $80.716M cap charge in time to become compliant for the start of the league year.

#Browns are restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract today to lower his $80.716M cap charge in time to become compliant for the start of the league year, league source tells clevelanddotcom. It gives the Browns flexibility to sign free agents. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 6, 2026

This will give the Browns additional flexibility to sign free agents next week, once the NFL’s legal tampering window opens on Monday.

Ever since acquiring Watson in a controversial trade from the Houston Texans for more than three first-round selections, Berry has had to restructure the expensive quarterback five times in order to maintain roster flexibility.

At the NFL Combine, new Browns head coach Todd Monken stated that the team is likely to give Watson the benefit of the doubt and an opportunity to compete for the team’s starting quarterback job in training camp.

“I think that anytime that you have a player that at one time has exhibited the skillset at an elite level, you’re always going to give them the benefit of the doubt that somehow we’re going to be able to get that out of him,” Monken said.

While some had wondered if these remarks were intended to entice Watson to restructure his deal one last time, the Browns included a provision in the initial contract that allowed the team to rework the contract whenever they chose. By lowering the cap charge in 2026, the Browns will be able to pursue free agents including Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum or Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Friday’s restructure is likely the last time that the Browns will need to rework Watson’s deal. Barring something unforeseen, the Browns will be able to afford to release Watson next offseason, which would officially mark the end of a disastrous tenure with the Browns.

What should the Browns do with this found money?

Now that Watson’s contract has been reworked, the Browns should be planning to replace him.

While it seems like Murray is heading to the Minnesota Vikings, the Browns could still float an enticing offer to the dynamic dual-threat quarterback. Murray is going to get paid over $30 million from the Cardinals, which would allow teams including the Vikings or Browns to add him on an inexpensive contract. He’s expected to make a football decision. Monken helped Lamar Jackson win an MVP during their first season together in Baltimore, which should be the pitch to Murray.

Realistically, the Browns will use this money to shore up the rest of their offense. The offensive line will have plenty of new faces before the NFL Draft arrives at the end of April. Perhaps the Browns could make a splash at wide receiver as well.

Watson’s contract has been a burden since the day he signed it in 2022. The good news for the Browns is that this is hopefully the final restructure. Maybe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Or perhaps, that could just be another train pummeling down the tracks.