Cleveland Browns Todd Monken Hire Gets Praise From Legendary Coaches

The Browns officially hired their head coach of the future by signing former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to a five-year deal on January 28th.

Monken brings his offensive prowess from Baltimore, where the Ravens led the league in rushing yards per game for two of the three seasons Monken was calling the plays. Baltimore was first in the NFL in rushing yards over the past three seasons, with over 8,500 yards, along with being second in the league in scrimmage yards with 19,860.

Monken was under head coach John Harbaugh while with the Ravens; Harbaugh was let go by Baltimore after this year, though. He signed to be the next head coach of the New York Giants, where he pursued Monken to be his offensive coordinator heavily.

Cleveland is where Monken wanted to be, though, after he was named the Browns' coach, Harbaugh made a statement about Monken:

“Todd is an outstanding coach. He has worked his way up and paid his dues. he was invaluable in what we did the past three years in Baltimore. He deserves this opportunity, and I believe he will be successful. Todd is a good friend. I wish him all the best with the Browns.”

Some huge praise from a Super Bowl winner in 2013.

More high praise from one of the best college coaches in America

Before Monken was the OC for the Ravens, many are remembering his time with Cleveland as the OC. While those memories may not be the fondest, after coaching the Browns, Monken went on to be the OC at Georgia.

Georgia was one of the best teams in the country during Monken’s time there, winning back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.

In those years, Monken’s offenses averaged 38.6 points per game (9th nationally), and 41.1 points per game (4th nationally). Along with scoring a lot of points, his offenses with the Bulldogs were extremely explosive, in 2021 Georgia was top ten in the country in plays of 10+ and 20+ yards. In 2022, Georgia led the nation in both 10+ yard plays and 20+ yard plays.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also commented on Monken’s hiring:

“Todd brought an exceptional level of professionalism and creativity to our program. His ability to develop quarterbacks and craft game plans tailored to our players' strengths was instrumental to our success. What we accomplished wouldn't have been possible without his impact. We're incredibly excited for Todd and Terri.”