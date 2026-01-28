Three Reasons Why Browns Hit Home Run by Hiring Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns have officially appointed their new head coach, choosing former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to lead the team.

While many fans aren't happy with the hire, there are some positives to the Browns naming Monken their head coach.

Monken's ability to have different offenses

One aspect of Monken's approach that could be a great fit for Cleveland is his flexibility in avoiding commitment to a single offensive scheme. Many NFL offensive-minded coaches stick strictly to their schemes and fit players into them. However, Monken takes a different approach.

According to CBS Sports NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Monken can adapt to multiple offensive schemes.

"When John Harbaugh hired Todd Monken as his OC, he very specifically told our NFL on CBS crew that a huge part of the appeal was that Monken is not a system guy," Kinkhabwala wrote Wednesday on X. "He’s someone who could adapt and fit and create offense to match players, as opposed to being slave to one structure."

Cleveland's roster lacks offensive talent, which could lead Monken to adapt his approach to work effectively with the players available rather than forcing them into his system. The best strategy for the Browns to secure wins next season might be to focus on adapting to their current roster. Once they bring in the players he desires over the next few seasons, he can then adjust his offense accordingly.

Monken could get the Browns to win now

One more reason the Browns' decision to hire Monken was a smart move is that he is a seasoned coach who can help Cleveland achieve victory in the short term.

The Browns boast a strong lineup of veteran defensive talent ready to compete for the playoffs, but their offense still needs improvement. If Monken can guide the offense to be at least average next season, the Browns could find themselves in the mix for a playoff spot.

If the Browns had hired a young, offensive-minded head coach, he likely would have needed time to develop in his role, and it could have taken a few years. Although Monken has never been an NFL head coach, he will be 60 at the start of next season and has gained valuable experience with various college and NFL teams.

Monken worked under great head coaches

Monken worked with some of the top coaches in football, including at his last two stops. From 2020 to 2022, he served as Georgia's offensive coordinator under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs claimed two national championships with Monken before he moved on to become the Ravens offensive coordinator for three seasons.

During his time in Baltimore, Monken had the opportunity to work alongside one of the NFL's top coaches, John Harbaugh. The last six seasons spent under Harbaugh and Smart could have opened his eyes to new techniques that would serve him well in transitioning to a head-coaching role.