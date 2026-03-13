Elgton Jenkins Actively Recruiting Former Packers Teammate to Browns

The Cleveland Browns front office has been busy this offseason.

Not in flashy ways, but in ways that are set to heavily benefit the team heading into the 2026 campaign.

After moving on from numerous offensive linemen to begin the offseason, they've retooled and bolstered the line with a couple of strong moves. So far, they've signed guard Zion Johnson and lineman Elgton Jenkins, while resigning Tevin Jenkins. Each will play a critical role in the starting look as the Browns look to protect whoever's under center in the upcoming season.

Jenkins, who played for the Green Bay Packers ever since he was drafted by them back in 2019, has already begun trying to recruit more talent to The Land.

Reported first by Daniel Oyefusi, Jenkins spoke about current free agent left tackle Rasheed Walker, who was his teammate previously in Green Bay. Jenkins is hoping to see him be signed by the Browns.

"Hopefully, we can get him in a Cleveland Brown uniform," Jenkins said.

Elgton Jenkins on former Packers teammate and current free agent LT Rasheed Walker: “Hopefully we can get him in a Cleveland Brown uniform.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 13, 2026

Walker was pretty good for the Packers, ranking low last season in penalties and in sacks and hits allowed according to PFF marks. He finished 2025 with a PFF grade of 69.8.

If he were to be signed by Cleveland, it would be a great pick-up not only for the general efficiency of the line, but also for team chemistry with Jenkins.

Jenkins, who was signed to a two-year deal worth $24 million, is expected to be an anchor for the offensive line as the new season approaches. In 2020 and 2022, while playing left guard for the Packers, he was honored with two Pro Bowl selections, before being moved to center for the 2025 season.

His ability to play just about anywhere asked will allow him to fill many holes for Cleveland. He'll likely slide into the center spot for the Browns.

After being released, the Packers' front office praised the work that Jenkins did for the team over the course of seven campaigns. They also spoke to his ability to lead and be a great teammate.

“Elgton established himself as one of the best and most versatile offensive linemen in the league during his time in Green Bay,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. “He contributed so much to our success over the past seven seasons and was a tremendous leader and teammate who brought an unselfishness and toughness to our team."

If the Browns' front office were to get Jenkins' former teammate, Walker, they'd pretty much have the entire offensive line filled out. That group would spotlight Jenkins at center, Johnson and the resigned Jenkins at both guard spots, Walker at left tackle and then a potential NFL draftee at right.

Walker's current worth sits around the $20 milllion mark, so Cleveland would have to do some work on the books to make a signing happen. However, it would be hard to see them not at least explore the option after Jenkins' comments.

The Browns are going to maintain their active approach to the free agent market, especially for offensive position groups that have newfound holes. Then, they'll begin surveying which intriguing prospects they want to take a chance on.