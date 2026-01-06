Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski locks in first interview since firing

The Cleveland Browns were warned that Kevin Stefanski would be in demand if the team decided to part ways.

On Monday, the Browns fired Stefanski after six seasons with the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it did not take Stefanski long to set up meetings with new teams for a fresh start as a head coach. Stefanski will interview with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

Stefanski’s meeting with the Giants is expected to be one of the first for the two-time Coach of the Year winner. The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons are both also expected to meet with Stefanski.

During his six years as the head coach of the Browns, Stefanski proved that he could build up a culture in a historically bad environment. After firing Brian Daboll, the Giants would be hoping that Stefanski could bring stability to their young, talented roster.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters on Monday that he believed Cleveland’s roster was too talented to win just eight games over the last two seasons. While the Browns have had one of the best defenses in the NFL headlined by Myles Garrett, Stefanski is an offensive minded head coach.

Stefanski handed playcalling duties off to offensive coordinators Ken Dorsey and Tommy Rees in consecutive seasons. More damning, the Browns could not find any success with any of the three quarterbacks they tried this season. Deshaun Watson’s failed trade is the looming reason why Stefanski was fired, as the former MVP candidate never clicked after the blockbuster trade that sent him to Cleveland.

Much has been said about Haslam’s decision to retain general manager Andrew Berry, who was equally responsible for Watson’s trade. Berry struggled to build a competent offense, as the wide receiver group and offensive lines were the worst in football in most major categories.

In New York, Stefanski’s offense would have a lot more to work with.

The Giants invested a first-round pick in Jaxson Dart after a successful career at Ole Miss. The Browns and Stefanski met with Dart prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, but ultimately missed out on him when the Giants were able to trade back into the first round for the 22-year-old quarterback.

Dart struggled with concussions during the 14 games of his rookie season. However, his 15 touchdown passes to five interceptions turned heads and left many believing that he could be the QB that New York has been searching for.

New York also employs talented wide receiver Malik Nabers as well as running back Cam Skattebo, who had a promising rookie season prior to his injury.

Even prior to Stefanski getting fired by the Browns, there were rumblings that the Giants were keeping a pulse on the 43-year-old head coach. If the first interview on Wednesday goes well, Stefanski and the Giants could be a strong match.