Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills Actively Meeting With Teams for Next NFL Contract

The Cleveland Browns have long been plagued by bad luck at offensive tackle, whether from injuries or a lack of talent.

The lone exception was Browns legend Joe Thomas, but it’s been eight years since he last suited up for the orange and brown. Since then, Cleveland’s tackle play has ranked among the league’s worst.

In recent years, the Browns have made it clear that their tackles are among the most important players on the roster—so much so that they selected Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wills, now 26, last played for the Browns in 2024 before being benched. After rehabbing from an MCL sprain suffered in 2023, his performance declined enough that Cleveland let his contract expire following his fifth-year option.

Jedrick Wills is reportedly visiting NFL teams, including the Patriots and Lions, in search of his next home, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Wills’ Success with Cleveland

Jedrick Wills was the second offensive tackle selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, behind the Giants’ Andrew Thomas and ahead of Super Bowl champion Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs.

Wills was a key part of Cleveland’s playoff runs in 2020 and 2023—before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve for the season’s remainder. Much of his early success stemmed from elite blindside pass blocking and renowned O-line coach Bill Callahan.

One of Wills’ biggest strengths was his pass blocking over the first three seasons, with a 96.6% efficiency that anchored Cleveland’s offense. For a big tackle, his impressive athleticism and footwork made him an intriguing draft pick for the Browns.

Wills’ Struggles in Cleveland

His sustained efficiency was overshadowed by constant penalty issues, committing 25 over his first three seasons. The closest number for a tackle from his draft class was Andrew Thomas, with 10 during that same span. His persistent penalties stalled offensive drives, noticeable at such a high number.

Wills' best season came in 2021 with a 66.1 PFF grade. Instead of building on his second year, the next few saw a steady decline—even in his fully healthy 2022—before his knee injury the next year. In 2024, Wills' PFF grade dropped to 51.6; despite his college athleticism, he struggled against pass rushers' inside moves and blitz recognition, often giving up midplay.

One of Wills' most glaring weaknesses was run-blocking, mainly due to constant overextension and inconsistent technique—even with a running back like Nick Chubb, the need for an upgrade was apparent once his fifth-year option expired.

The Browns let the young tackle rehab from his injury while seeking opportunities elsewhere, leading Wills to take all of 2025 off to get his body back up to speed.

As of now, Wills appears ready for an NFL return, with teams showing enough interest to host him for visits. He could soon join a squad needing a starting tackle or offensive line depth.