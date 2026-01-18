Kevin Stefanski expected to hire legendary Browns offensive line coach in Atlanta

In less than two weeks, the Cleveland Browns’ former head coach Kevin Stefanski has already found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile the Browns still search for a head coach, and it turns out, they may be searching for an offensive coordinator too.

Reports say Stefanski’s offensive coaching staff may look very similar to Cleveland’s over the past few years. While it’s not official yet, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees may be following Stefanski to Atlanta, and former offensive line coach Bill Callahan may join them.

Rees, who is just 33 years old, has quickly risen through the ranks in Cleveland. He has been highly regarded as a prodigy by Stefanski and the Browns front office.

Rees joined the team in 2024 where he was the passing game coordinator and a tight end coach. Tight ends David Njoku and Jordan Akins combined for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns, despite a lack of success from the offense.

The passing game also displayed flashes, especially with gunslinger Jameis Winston leading the way.

He was quickly promoted as offensive coordinator for the 2025 season, and even earned play-calling duties halfway through the season. While the Browns offense was near the bottom of the league, Stefanski still expressed plenty of joy in what Rees had done.

Tommy Rees

Despite getting an interview for the Browns head coaching job, it seems Rees is out of the running. He has long been linked to going where Stefanskii goes, and now it’s officially Atlanta.

If Rees leaves, finding a new coordinator would be the first job of whoever is Cleveland’s next coach. More importantly, the team will have to figure out who will be calling plays for the season.

Bill Callahan

Callahan coached with the Browns from 2020-2023. He quickly became a fan favorite, as the offensive line was a consistent strong point of the team.

With a potential Hall of Famer in Joel Bitonio leading the way, he also helped develop Wyatt Teller into a consistent Pro Bowl talent. The Browns also got constant production out of Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin and even Jedrick Wills while Callahan led the group.

Callahan would soon depart to Tennessee, where he worked under his son Brian, who was the Titans head coach. There was a noticeable drop off in the offensive line’s production once Callahan left.

When his son got fired from the Titans this season, Callahan left shortly after. He’s been waiting for the offseason to find a new home, and will likely be with his former coach in Stefanski. Callahan has always had a good relationship with Stefanski, making a reunion a likely option for both sides.

It’s two names that the Browns would love to have back (or staying) with the origination. The loss of Stefanski continues to hurt the Browns, as the team will need to have plenty of new faces leading next year.