Former Cleveland Browns head coach announces retirement

While the Browns search for a new head coach is well under way, a former Cleveland Browns head coach has just made a major decision on his NFL career.

Before Kevin Stefanski gave the Browns a little security, the Browns head coaching job was just as much of a rotating door as the quarterbacks. Many different coaches got their opportunity to try and be the savior of Cleveland, but none could get it done.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine, who more recently served as an assistant head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, has officially announced his retirement from football according to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Pettine led the Browns in 2014 and 15, where he was expected to bring a strong defensive mentality for a Cleveland team that was struggling.

Pettine's time with the Browns started well, with him going 7-4 to start the 2014 season. After that, things began to go downhill for his tenure. The Browns would lose their next five games, finishing the year 7-9 and missing out on the postseason.

In 2015, things were even worse as Pettine led Cleveland to just a 3-13 record. After Pettine lost their final game of the season, he was immediately fired on the same day. He would be replaced by Hue Jackson, who would go 1-31 with the Browns.

During 2014, Pettine helped the Browns become one of the better defenses in the NFL. They ranked inside the top 10 in points allowed, giving up just 337 points all season long.

The defense had three players named to the Pro Bowl, with corner Joe Haden and safety’s Donte Whitner and Tashaun Gipson. The team also had a few impressive veterans such as linebacker Karlos Dansby and EDGE Paul Kruger.

The offense, however, was a different story. Despite a solid offensive line with All-Pro and now Hall of Famer Joe Thomas, Mitchell Schwartz, John Greco, Alex Mack (who missed most of the year with an injury), and a rookie Joel Bitonio, quarterback issues limited the team.

Veteran Brian Hoyer, who threw for 3,000 yards and 12 touchdowns to 13 picks, competed against a rookie Johnny Manziel, who struggled to earn any playing time.

Terrance West led the team in rushing with 673 yards, and Andrew Hawking led the team in receiving with 824 yards. Overall, the offense ranked 27th in points scored.

His second year wasn’t pretty. The team ranked bottom three in both points allowed and points scored.

The offensive line, despite Thomas still being named an All-Pro, couldn’t hold up for Manziel or Josh McCown. Isaiah Crowell led the team in rushing with 706, and tight end Gary Barndige led the team in receiving, 1,043, during his breakout campaign.

After Haden got injured, the defense fell apart. Kruger, Gipson and Whitner all regressed and the team had no life and no direction anymore. Pettine was fired, and the Browns entered an even darker era.

Outside of the Browns and Vikings, Pettine served in coaching positions for the Jets, Seahawks, Ravens, Bears, Packers and Bills over a 23 year career.