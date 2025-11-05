Former Cleveland Browns lineman says that Kevin Stefanski is feeling the hot seat
The buzz around the Cleveland Browns has not taken a back seat at all this season; heck, the seat has been getting warmer for some members of the organization.
The Browns sit at 2-6 this year, after going 3-14 the previous season, and the media and fans are not holding back their criticism of members of the front office, especially the head coach, Kevin Stefanski.
Although Stefanski has led the team to two playoff appearances and won coach of the year in two seasons, the recent struggles loom larger than the further back success. The main criticism this year has been the offense, only scoring 15.8 points per game, which is third third-fewest in the league, and being in the bottom five in total yards per game (263.5), passing yards per game (174.0), and rushing yards per game (89.5).
Stefanski has been the play caller this season, until yesterday, when he handed over the duties to new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, marking the second straight season Stefanski has started as the play caller only to give it away midway through the year.
Former Browns offensive guard from 2011-2016, John Greco, went on 92.3 The Fan today and was asked his opinion on how changing play callers affects the locker room.
“It's desperation. When you're in that room, the obvious is becoming a reality,” Greco said. “You have a heightened sense of awareness that this is the next attempt before people start getting fired."
Greco seems to be saying that Stefanski is feeling the pressure to win games and perform, and is pivoting to Rees as the fall guy of sorts. We saw this last year after Stefanski gave the play-calling to Ken Dorsey, although there was not much buzz that Stefanski could be fired, Dorsey got fired at the end of the season.
Greco has experience in this matter, too, as during his time in Cleveland, he had four different head coaches, including Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski, Mike Pettine, and Hue Jackson. So Greco knows what it looks like and what things happen when a firing may be on the horizon.
This move may not be the only one the team makes to try to elevate the offense, either, as there is still a possibility that Shedeur Sanders will get to start soon. Dillon Gabriel has just gotten four games as the starter for the Browns, but with the situation Cleveland is in, where they have multiple picks in the first round of next year's draft, they need to find out what they have soon.
Another desperation move Stefanski could make would be changing the quarterback for the second time this year, but with the change of play callers, they may give Gabriel more time to grow.