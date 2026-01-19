Former NFL player implores Browns to hire Deion Sanders as next head coach

The Cleveland Browns next head coaching sweepstakes remains a heavy topic of discussion amongst the media.

Within the last two weeks, the Cleveland Browns decided it was time to move on from former head coach Kevin Stefanski in hopes to get their team back on the right track. Interviews for their future head coach have been happening more and more in Berea, with little to no clear sign as to who they may be leaning towards as the favorite to win the job.

Various names are in the cards such as current coordinators Tommy Rees and Jim Schwartz, as well as a few new names rising up through the ranks like Mike McDaniel, Grant Udinski, and Todd Monken. With the Browns, it’s difficult to ever rule them out from making a surprising move, with this most recent prediction potentially the most surprising of them all.

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho took to social media to share his thoughts on the current head coaching status, and who could fit best as Cleveland’s next head coach, with a familiar name he felt could bring the best out of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Former Player Emmanuel Acho Suggests the Browns Should Hire Deion Sanders



“If Shedeur is going to be the future, you’re not going to draft a quarterback,” Acho states. “Who has always gotten the most out of Shedeur? Deion Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders and his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, have spent plenty of time together during Shedeur’s football career, most notably in college. The two spent time together at Jackson State for two years, as well as time at Colorado for two years as well. In that time, we saw the emergence of Shedeur Sanders going from potential NFL quarterback to a current starter for Cleveland after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

During their time at Jackson State, the Sanders’ turned that program around completely. Shedeur’s freshmen year ended with an 11-2 record, passing for 3,231 yards while throwing 30 touchdowns to his 8 interceptions and finishing with a 151.7 passer rating.

He then followed that up with an even more impressive sophomore campaign in which the team finished 12-1 under Deion’s expertise. Shedeur Sanders significantly grew as a quarterback, passing for 3,733 yards while throwing 40 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions: a notable increase in production in just one year with his 160.4 passer rating.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders left Jackson State for a bigger opportunity at Colorado University. Their first year, they finished 4-7, which was a notable step back, but one has to remember that Deion hadn’t gotten a chance to fully recruit a team he had envisioned he’d have to work with.

The two closed out Shedeur’s college career with a rejuvenating season, finishing 9-4 with an Alamo Bowl appearance to cap off the year. At Colorado, Shedeur finished with a total of 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions, which then highlighted Sanders as a highly accurate, high-volume pocket passer who earned conference player awards and set records for the Colorado program.

While the reunion of the two would be quite a longshot given Deion’s commitment to his college program, it shouldn’t be ruled out by any means whether it be next year or in the coming years. Shedeur played his best football under his dad’s coaching, and with their known close relationship as family and as competitors, it’s something to make note of for the future.

The Browns still have a laundry list of candidates to interview in the coming days, so fans will want to keep watch as to who may work their way into the final stages of the head coaching interview cycle.