Joel Bitonio has been a staple for the Cleveland Browns' offensive line for 12 seasons, being selected to seven Pro Bowls.

But the veteran 34-year-old is slated to potentially retire at the end of the 2025 NFL season.

On Sunday, Dec. 28, the Browns were able to takedown the Pittsburgh Steelers in a hard-fought battle that ended in a 13-6 scoreline. The defense held the Steelers' offense to no touchdowns, while the offense kept the game in control.

In the postgame, though, all eyes and ears were focused on Bitonio, who may have just played his final game at Huntington Bank Field. He spoke to the media and shed light on his mindset.

"Yeah, I'm thankful every time I get to play this game," Bitonio said. "Just walking off the field, you take in the moment just in case. You never know what the future is going to hold. There's retirement, there's free agency — you know, I've never done that in my life. There is so much stuff that goes into it. I'll take it in and I appreciate the win."

Bitonio seemed content with where he's at in his career, even though he's never been a part of tremendous success while in The Land. He's been honored with numerous individual accolades, including five All-Pro honors, and has started in every single game he's suited up for in his NFL career.

#Browns LG Joel Bitonio walked off the field today for the final home game of the season with a win over the Steelers. He drove in thinking about the possibility of it being his last career home game—but he's not making a retirement decision just yet. pic.twitter.com/KtUM5n4bf0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 29, 2025

This would be a perfect way for him to go out, at least with the future of the Browns' level of success in the coming years up in question. It wouldn't be a position where he's shuffled out of the lineup or too banged up to keep lacing up his cleats; it would be on his terms.

"Last year, I thought about it, if I wanted to be done," he said. "This year, it's last year on the contract, last year I signed up for, so it's definitely a possibility. This could very well be the last time you put a Browns helmet on. But, you never know."

Since 2017, he's played in every single game besides two in 2023, marking an incredibly efficient career up front. He's blessed the Browns' offensive line with a consistent face, something that's important when you are shuffling through quarterbacks each season.

Earlier this season, he stapled that level of consistency in the record book, making his 168th career start, the most by any Browns player since the team returned to Cleveland back in 1999. That game came against the Miami Dolphins in a 31-6 win.

So now, with a few major milestones of Bitonio's career ending in wins, especially leaving the stadium he's played in for his entire career with a victory, the stage is set for a ride off into the sunset.

I'm happy we finished this year with a win at home versus (the Pittsburgh Steelers)," he said on Sunday.

Whatever his future holds, he's entrenched himself in organization history as a future Browns Hall of Famer.