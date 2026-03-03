Cleveland Browns Release Veteran Offensive Tackle To Save Cap Space

The Cleveland Browns are working on their offensive line this offseason.



But on Tuesday, they made a move that feels like addition by subtraction.

The Browns are saving $2 million against their cap sheet by releasing veteran offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas.

During last year’s five-win debacle, Lucas appeared in 10 games, starting five of them on Cleveland’s offensive line. Throughout the season, the Browns had injuries and struggles in the trenches – and Lucas wasn’t an outlier.

Lucas signed with the Browns during the offseason on a two-year contract. He had 11 years of NFL experience as a serviceable swing tackle everywhere he went. But it just never materialized during his time in Cleveland.

PFF graded Lucas 87th out of 89 eligible offensive tackles last season.

Cleveland’s entire offensive line is set to hit free agency. The Browns aren’t a team positioned to let veteran talent out the door to save a few dollars. But this transaction speaks to how poorly Lucas played during his time with the Browns.

It’s likely that Berry also understands that fellow backup tackle KT Leveston was very bad also, and the Browns could supplant his position on the depth chart with more quality starters and depth.

How will the Browns replace Lucas?

During the NFL Combine, the Browns spent plenty of time meeting with premier offensive line prospects.

During Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s press conference in Indianapolis, he admired the way that Bears general manager Ryan Poles rebuilt Chicago’s offensive line in one season by internally developing players, trading for players, signing them and drafting linemen in April.

Berry also stated his belief that the Browns were in a “good” spot with their cap situation. Saving just under $2 million on Lucas is found money that the Browns will be able to spend elsewhere.

When free agency opens next week, expect the Browns to remain active when it comes to fixing their offensive line. Immediately following the NFL Combine, the Browns traded a fifth-round selection to the Houston Texans for Tytus Howard, who is expected to be the starting right tackle in Cleveland next year. They also handed Howard a three-year extension worth up to over $60 million.

The Browns could look to spend some more cash in order to fix the interior of their offensive line. The team is hoping that starting left guard Joel Bitonio will return for a 13th season after he pushed the void date of his contract until March 10 in order to continue mulling his retirement.

If Bitonio returns, it’s likely that the Browns could make another splash for a premier center like Baltimore Ravens Tyler Linderbaum, who is one of the best in the league and has a good relationship with head coach Todd Monken. The Browns will also be searching for a right guard, as Wyatt Teller has already said farewell to the fanbase.

Releasing Lucas marks new beginnings for a really bad offensive line in Cleveland. The Browns were able to save some money that should be redeployed on younger, more promising offensive linemen.