How Grant Udinski's Withdrawal Paves Way for Cleveland Browns To Hire New Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns were expected to reach a conclusion on their head coaching search at some point this week.

On Monday, their decision became much easier.

Fast-rising Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski informed the Browns on Monday that he’s withdrawing his name from the search. The Browns interviewed the 30-year-old in person on Friday and he also met with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Udinski is the third candidate to remove himself from Cleveland’s search to replace Kevin Stefanski, who was the head coach of the Browns for the last six seasons. On Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel cancelled his second interview with the Browns before Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter cancelled his second interview due to being named the next head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns spent their weekend in Florida with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who serves as the run game coordinator for the Washington Commanders. Lynn was Cleveland’s first in-person interview with a minority candidate, which paved the way for the Browns to hire their next head coach sooner than later as they will be compliant with the NFL's Rooney Rule.

Who will the Browns hire as their next head coach?

On Monday morning, the Browns are scheduled to interview Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for their head coach vacancy. The Browns flew to California ahead of the NFC Championship, where Scheelhaase’s Rams were eliminated. After the meeting, the Browns will be able to hire the 35-year-old if he is their top choice.

Earlier last week, the Browns also met with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their second interviews.

Scheelhaase is open to retaining Schwartz as the team’s defensive coordinator, which was an important domino for this head coaching search. At this stage, the former Illinois quarterback appears to be in the driver seat of being offered the head coach position with Schwartz as a prime candidate to be the defensive coordinator.

The Rams hired Scheelhaase to join the organization as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist in 2024 after a successful tenure as the offensive coordinator at Iowa State under Matt Campbell. The former dual threat quarterback spent four seasons with the Cyclones as a position coach prior to becoming the offensive coordinator in 2023.

Scheelhaase’s role with the Rams includes working as head coach Sean McVay’s scribe, drawing each and every offensive play that Los Angeles will include in their game plan. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor all held that role for McVay before running their own organizations.

With Udinski removing himself, the runway has been cleared for the Browns to name their next head coach.