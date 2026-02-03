Jim Schwartz Linked to AFC West Team for Potential New Job

The head coach search saga in Cleveland was a long one that ended with the Browns hiring Todd Monken, but it was not without some drama afterward.

Browns current defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, was also deep in the running with two interviews for the job, along with many Browns defensive players vouching for Schwartz to get the job.

Cleveland’s front office went in a different direction, though, sending Schwartz on a tirade that consisted of him packing up his things and saying goodbye to Browns personnel in the building. Monken has expressed that he would like to contain Schwartz as his DC, and there is still hope in Cleveland that he stays.

If Schwartz does try to get out of his contract with the Browns, there is a new team to watch for him to land at.

What team could be interested in Schwartz?

That team is the Las Vegas Raiders, as NFL reporter Albert Breer suggested that Vegas could be a place that Schwartz would go to.

“As for Schwartz, if he’s not back in Cleveland, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Klint Kubiak make a run at landing him, once he coaches his last game as Seahawks OC on Sunday.” Breer wrote.

Kubiak, the now head coach of the Raiders, would love to add a proven DC in Schwartz to a defense in Vegas that has been middle of the pack in the league. Vegas was 14th in the NFL in yards allowed per game last season at 317.8, 14th in passing yards allowed per game (201.0), and 17th in rushing yards allowed per game (116.8).

Cleveland has ranked in the top four in the NFL twice in the least amount of yards allowed per game under Schwartz (1st in 2023, 4th in 2025).

Breer also mentioned the Eagles as a spot that Schwartz could land in if longtime DC Vic Fangio were to retire.

If Schwartz were to leave, Cleveland would have to retool their entire defensive staff, as Monken has not made any hires to that side of the ball. Monken also made a comment that could point Schwartz out the door about why he chose Cleveland, saying:

"I didn't take this job because of Jim Schwartz....I took it because of the players...I didn't try to chip Jim Schwartz. I chipped Myles Garrett."

It will be interesting to see how this situation keeps playing out, as we are just a week into the Monken era in Cleveland.