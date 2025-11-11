Kevin Stefanski explains why special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone is safe for now
The Cleveland Browns are going back to the drawing board after losing 27-20 to the New York Jets in Week 10 inside MetLife Stadium.
The Browns surrendered 14 of their points in the first quarter when they allowed Kene Nwangwu to score on a kickoff and Isaiah Williams to take it to the house on a punt. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski slammed the special teams unit for their poor performance against the Jets.
“Yeah, obviously, not good enough," Stefanski said. "We can be way, way better than that. Some of these big ones, you got to get the guy on the ground and limit what could be a bad return for you but get him on the ground for a gain of 20 or whatever it is.
"So, frustrating for those balls to go the other way on us. And we’ll look at them, and learn from them, and understand how we can be better in a technique sense. And then we’ll look at how we can move our guys around to make sure we got guys in the right spots like we always do. But, yeah, that’s tough to win on the road, tough to win a football game, giving up those two returns.”
Browns special teams costs them vs. Jets
This isn't the first time the Browns have struggled in coverage, but this is unquestionably the worst it has been. The Jets became the first team in NFL history to score on back-to-back special teams touches.
The struggles have definitely increased the heat on special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone's seat. However, Stefanski still has confidence in Ventrone to turn things around for the Browns.
“Yeah, listen, I have a ton of faith in Bubba," Stefanski said. "I have a ton of faith in our special teams. We have to be better – that’s the case. There are ways that we can try to be better. We’ll continue to coach our guys hard; we’ll continue to give them the techniques to use. But I trust our guys, I trust that we’ll get back to work.”
The Browns will definitely have more of an emphasis on special teams during practice ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who beat them back in Week 2 on the road.
The Ravens are coming in hot, especially on offense, so the Browns cannot let special teams dig themselves in an even deeper hole.