Browns fail in all three phases in pitiful loss to Jets in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns have done it again. They found yet another painful way to lose a football game, this time on the road against a New York Jets team that is openly in rebuild mode.
There is so much to say about this game, but at the same time, there is not much that will surprise fans. The offense managed 20 points, but still looked shaky with Dillon Gabriel and his final line of 17/32 for 167 yards. His two touchdowns were a rare bright spot in this game.
The special teams and defense will take the bulk of the blame for this one. The former had an absolute meltdown in the first quarter, allowing a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in under a minute of game time. That ruined an early 7-0 lead and gave a boost to a Jets offense that looked horrible with Justin Fields running the show.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone may find himself out of a job after this utter collapse, adding to the issues for the unit all season.
Then there's the vaunted Browns defense. On paper, it looks like a great day. Justin Fields had 54 passing yards and Breece Hall was held to 83 rushing yards. Yet all fans will remember will be the two penalties that sealed the loss.
First was a defensive holding call on Devin Bush on a third-and-long in which the Jets had no plan of throwing the ball. This gave the Jets a fresh set of downs, but they still ended up reaching a fourth down. Fields lined up to call a play, clearly just trying to draw a defender offsides.
And then it happened. Cameron Thomas jumped into the neutral zone in a play that looked straight out of a seventh grade football game. That allowed the Jets to seal the win on an eight-play drive that produced a total of 19 yards.
Now comes the potential fallout from the team's latest miserable loss. The Browns are now 2-7 and remain in play for a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But how can ownership trust this regime to draft a top prospect, most likely a quarterback?
The entire team looks lost and players can't even avoid making basic mistakes. Only so much can be blamed on the Deshaun Watson deal when the special teams can't tackle and the offense and defense can't operate in simple situations.
Will a major firing come tonight or tomorrow? History tells us no, but the outside noise will only get louder as the Browns prepare for a showdown with the surging Baltimore Ravens.