Kevin Stefanski provides update on Dillon Gabriel's return from concussion
With the craze of Shedeur Sanders replacing Dillon Gabriel in the second half of the Cleveland Browns' loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it may of been lost in the noise that Gabriel was hurt.
Gabriel suffered a concussion in the second quarter that would keep him out for the rest of the game. While the news was developing this week of Gabriel’s hypothetical return, Kevin Stefanski announced that Sanders would start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
New reports note that on Friday, Gabriel returned for practice for the first time this week. A good sign for the rookie quarterback that he is progressing nicely back from his concussion. Gabriel has not cleared the concussion protocol yet, though, so he will not be playing on Sunday.
Stefanski has also refused to speculate that if Gabriel or Sanders would be Cleveland's starting quarterback one the third-rounder clears concussion protocol.
Now, concussion protocol consists of a five-step process that involves aerobic exercise that does not stimulate symptoms, football-specific exercises, and full football activity that involves contact before being cleared for playing.
The key part about this is that one trope that lots of NFL teams use is that you don’t lose your job because of injury. That is what is playing out right now; this is not a benching of Gabriel, but instead him getting ruled out because of injury.
Sanders is getting the opportunity that many fans and members of the media were asking for: a chance. This opportunity can be utilized especially well if Sanders comes out ready and prepared, appears comfortable, and perhaps leads the Browns to a victory.
If you are Sanders, you have to prove that you belong on the field and not on the sidelines, so what would it take for Sanders to do that?
There is no clear answer to that question, as many people have been hypothesizing what it would take for Shedeur to earn the starting job.
This place may not be a spot where Stefanski is thinking that Sanders can earn the job in a week. But with how Stefanski answered the questions about Gabriel returning, it might not be as early as you think.
“Yes, but you know that's obviously a lot into that protocol lot goes into that, so we'll see,” Stefanski said when asked if Gabriel would be the starter when he clears the protocol.
After the Raiders game, the Browns will return home and play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.