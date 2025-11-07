Cleveland Browns share concerning final injury report ahead of Jets showdown
The final Week 10 injury report for the Cleveland Browns has been released, and there are more questions than answers about who will be on the field for their showdown against the New York Jets.
Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond is the only player listed as out for the Jets matchup. Bond suffered his foot injury back in Week 8 and will be out for this game.
Four other players are listed as questionable for the game. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring), offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas (undisclosed), rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), and Cedric Tillman (hamstring).
Lucas' injury is a new one, as he has not been on the injury report all week. He did sustain an ankle injury in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, which caused him to miss time, but his status is now uncertain.
Fannin would be a big loss for a Browns team that likes to go to him and fellow tight end David Njoku in the passing game. In eight games, Fannin has 38 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns.
Cleveland's second-round pick this year, Schwesinger, has been a breakout star on defense this year, racking up a team-high 64 tackles, adding one sack, one pass deflection, and one interception.
The passing game is not looking great with multiple pass catchers questionable for the game, including Bond being out and Tillman. This season, Tillman has only played in the first four games of the season before getting hurt in the Week 4 Detroit Lions game, catching 11 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns this year.
Bond hasn't had the explosive rookie campaign most Browns fans were hoping for as he has been working his way up the starting lineup. He's caught 11 passes for 123 yards in eight games.
Cleveland is hoping to have most of these players back, as the tough break is that many of them are rookies. The Browns have hit a lot of home runs with this rookie class and leaned on their young talent to step up and make plays for the team.
If there is any consolation, the Browns are playing a Jets team that spent their trade deadline getting rid of two of their best players, which leaves plenty of room for the Browns to take advantage of the situation and easily pick up their third win of the season in a game they desperately need.