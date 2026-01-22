Mike McDaniel Revealed a Harsh Truth For the Browns in Coaching Search

Mike McDaniel will not be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns. In fact, he won't be a head coach anywhere in 2026.

McDaniel was a top candidate with the Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens in their respective head coaching searches. After seeing his options, he has signed on to be the next offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is set to join Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers’ coaching staff as offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/YjdQslVMQk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2026

McDaniel is officially a retread candidate and knows if his second head coaching gig goes poorly he may be stuck in coordinator purgatory for the remainder of his career. Thus, he has decided to take a coordinator role in 2026 and likely wait until his perfect job opens up. Given the state of coaching changes in the NFL, he may not have to wait long.

Mike McDaniel may be giving Browns important dose of reality

Yes, McDaniel also decided he had no interest in joining the Ravens and Raiders. But this move is particularly concerning for Jimmy Haslam and the Browns in the current search.

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski right after the season and some fans had their hearts set on landing John Harbaugh. He decided he'd rather go join the tumultuous New York Giants.

McDaniel was another top option and decided to take a lesser role. This week has also brought news that Sean McDermott is looking for a new job. These recent moves seem to indicate McDermott will not want to join the Browns for his second head coaching role, especially with two much more enticing jobs open in the AFC North alone.

The Browns have no clear plan at quarterback, have a Deshaun Watson distraction on the roster, and have a GM in place who stayed over a two-time Coach of the Year. That is a lot for a new coach to take on, especially one who was just fired from another job.

The Haslams, to their credit, are not shy about spending money. But the firing of Stefanski likely spooked other candidates who know how fast their reputation in a town can change. The situation is made even more concerning with the current quarterback situation.

That explains why the Browns are going after younger candidates like Grant Udinski, Jesse Minter, and Nate Scheelhaase. Jim Schwartz is in the mix as well, but almost by default at this point.

The Browns are just not in a position to attract top head coaching candidates right now. That is, the top candidates on paper. Not being able to land an experienced coach could be a blessing in disguise. The hope is someone like Udinski could come in and be the next Sean McVay. Those surprise success stories are only found when teams take a chance on a relative unknown coach.