The Reason Why Mike McDaniel Pulled Out of Cleveland Browns Job Revealed

The Cleveland Browns are currently in the midst of a coaching search, and they received some bad news on Tuesday regarding one of the candidates.

Mike McDaniel pulled out of the Browns' head coaching search

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel decided to withdraw his name from consideration for the Browns' head coach position. He was expected to attend an in-person interview in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Browns interviewed McDaniel last week, but wanted to have a second interview with him. However, McDaniel, one of the most sought-after names in coaching for both head coach and offensive coordinator positions, didn't see a place for himself in Cleveland.

McDaniel expected to land with the Chargers

There was a lot of speculation about why McDaniel withdrew his name from consideration, but there could be answers to the questions raised.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, McDaniel is expected to take on the role of offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is expected to become the Chargers offensive coordinator barring a change of heart, per Jeff Darlington and me," Schefter wrote on X on Tuesday. "McDaniel has informed other teams that they’re out, the Chargers clearly want him, and the two sides are having dinner tonight. But the expectation across the league is that McDaniel will be staying in LA."

The Chargers offensive coordinator position is one of the most intriguing jobs on the market, as the person who secures it will have the opportunity to work with quarterback Justin Herbert.

McDaniel, who also had interviews lined up for the head coaching positions with the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders, preferred to take on an assistant role rather than stepping into the top job this time around.

There was a possibility that McDaniel might not secure a head coaching position, so he jumped at the best offensive coordinator role available on the market before anyone else had the chance to snatch it up.

The Chargers will be a fascinating team to follow next season, as their offense could be one of the best in the NFL. However, they might lose their defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, who is set to interview for the Browns' head coaching position later in the week.

Cleveland still has a handful of coaching options available.

Still, with McDaniel not in the picture, the Browns need to ensure they comply with the NFL's Rooney Rule by interviewing two minority candidates in person. McDaniel was expected to be one of the candidates, while Nathan Scheelhaase, the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, is anticipated to be the second candidate.