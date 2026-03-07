Cleveland Browns 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room Do They Have for Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be more adamant about entering free agency, willing to sign a few players to new contracts to bring them to a new home before 2026.

It’s no secret the Browns are pushing to be more competitive in 2026, and that all starts in free agency, when Cleveland can seek out talent to add to their squad. Their approach to free agency could also impact how they plan to add talent in the NFL Draft in April.

According to GM Andrew Berry, the Browns will enter free agency with “at least the chance that we’ll be more aggressive… more aggressive than last year.”

This gives fans the expectation that the team will make some moves as early as when the legal tampering period opens on Monday, March 9.

Following their restructuring of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract on Friday, the Browns are now better positioned to survey available talent leading into next week.

With a few other contracts potentially to be restructured on the horizon, here’s where the Browns stand in terms of cap space one week before NFL free agency opens.

Cleveland’s Current Cap Space

The Browns freed up $36 million in cap space following the restructuring of Deshaun Watson’s contract, and it’s reported they will also restructure cornerback Denzel Ward’s contract to free up even more, according to Cleveland Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi for ESPN.

After acquiring right tackle Tytus Howard, the Browns were still in the red in terms of salary cap space, but this is subject to change once the new league year begins on March 11. Once that goes into effect, Cleveland will be well positioned to sign free agents.

With contract-related moves still to be officially processed, Cleveland is cap compliant, meaning the team’s total player salaries and related costs are equal to or below the league’s salary cap for that season.

As of now, the Browns could be positioned about $25 million to $35 million under the cap limit, depending on further contract restructures. The Browns are still awaiting word on whether veteran guard Joel Bitonio will return for the 2026 season, so he could also factor into potential cap space conversations.

What This Means for Browns

The biggest thing for Cleveland is they need to make moves on the offensive side of the ball, specifically by adding wide receivers, offensive linemen, and possibly a veteran quarterback.

It may not be an upper-echelon player who finds his way to the Browns, but the biggest thing is building chemistry between their current staff under new head coach Todd Monken. Monken brought in an entirely new staff minus a few coaching positions, so it will be crucial for them to add to their arsenal wisely.

The news of Cleveland restructuring Watson’s contract to free up more cap space signals their front office is willing to make the necessary moves to bring in talent to help this team be more competitive on the field.

The class of free agents is highlighted by a few players the Browns could pursue, but when it comes to Cleveland, anything is possible, whether that be a free agent signing or a blockbuster trade.