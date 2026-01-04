Myles Garrett gets honest about breaking sack record in Browns win against Bengals

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett broke the single-season sack record in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And you better believe that he was happy that it came in a win.

Garrett, who walks up to his postgame press conference after each game with symbolic music playing from his phone, walked up to Kanye West’s “I Wonder.”

“Find your dreams come true. Been waiting on this my whole life, my whole football career,” Garrett said.

The superstar pass rusher has been with the Browns since the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Even if he were to have fallen short of the sack record, Garrett is pacing to be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

At one point, it looked like Garrett was running out of time to break the record.

But late in the fourth quarter, Garrett finally broke free, wrapping up Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for a six-yard sack. Pandemonium ensued inside Paycor Stadium, with Cleveland’s entire defense celebrating with Garrett.

“I can’t lie, I was nervous as hell,” Garrett said on the field after the game. “I had a dream last night that I didn’t get it and all the feelings that come with that. I woke up and then I was like, there’s no way I’m letting that be my destiny.”

"I can't lie I was nervous as hell."



Myles Garrett made sure his nightmare last night didn't come true. (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/JgDBNrFFYW — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

On the sideline, the 6-foot-4 pass rusher was lifted by his teammates in celebration of etching his name in football history. It’s a memory that Browns fans will never forget. The images of Garrett being lifted into the air will follow him throughout the rest of his legendary career.

"It was everything I expected. It was special,” Garrett said. “It's a privilege to go to work with these guys. I couldn't imagine doing it with a better group of men."

There is no questioning that Garrett has been a bright spot for the Browns this season. The team won their fifth game in the season finale against the Bengals, but that’s not enough – especially with how talented this defense is.

During Garrett’s public trade request last offseason, he doubted Cleveland’s ability to build a winning roster around him. Now 30 years old, Garrett has the personal accolades. He’s set to win back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year honors and now he’s all by himself in NFL history books.

But winning has eluded the veteran pass rusher who will enter his 10th season in the NFL with 124.5 sacks.

The Browns are expected to make changes this offseason. They should do so with Garrett in mind, as he’s a living legend. It would be so wasteful to not take advantage of his dominance.