Myles Garrett is chasing more than just the regular-season sack record

There might not be much to look at regarding the Cleveland Browns’ offense, but when focusing on the defense it’s another story.

All eyes are on Myles Garrett, as he chases down one of the most revered defense NFL records of modern times: the single-season sack record. With three games remaining on schedule, Garrett is just 1.5 sacks away from surpassing Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt’s mark of 22.5, the most in the league for a single campaign since they became an official stat in 1982.

However, Garrett also has another Watt’s record in his crosshairs, as he closes in on J.J. Watt’s single-season record of tackles for a loss.

Watt recorded 39 tackles for a loss in 2012 for the Houston Texans. Garrett is already at 32, the second-highest total in one year, with three games to go.

During an unbelievable 2025 campaign, Garrett -- a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro -- has already bested his previous personal record by 10 tackles for a loss, surpassing his output of 22 from last year. So far this season, he’s had two games of five tackles for a loss each, and two other with four tackles for a loss. After 14 contests, he’s only gone without a tackle for a loss twice.

So far, Garrett has been nothing short of stellar during 2025 for the Browns.

He’s already racked up 57 combined tackles -- three away from tying his personal best -- and 35 hits on the quarterback, in addition to all those sacks and tackles for a loss. He’s also defended one pass and forced three fumbles, despite the team’s collective woes.

As far as the Defensive Player of the Year Award goes, nobody comes remotely close to his odds as the overwhelming favorite, with moneylines of -10000 through most reputable online sportsbooks. Should he walk away with this coveted prize, it would be his second in a storied career that will one day land him in Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, after winning it in 2023.

Third among active players on the NFL all-time official sack list -- behind Von Miller and Cameron Jordan -- Garrett isn’t just knocking on history’s door; he’s ready to kick it down.

And while most of his weekly accomplishments tend to get overshadowed by the myriad of miscues from coaches and teammates, buried under a ton of losses, Garrett’s playing at a breathtaking level that’s on-par with some of the league’s best to ever do it.