Browns legend sounds off on Myles Garrett trade value after deadline
The Cleveland Browns stayed relatively put at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, dealing just one player out in return for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
However, the same case cannot be made for others around the league, specifically the New York Jets. They opted to trade away two of their top defensive weapons: cornerback Sauce Gardner and tackle Quinnen Williams. Both were traded away for first-round selections, with Gardner drawing in two from the Indianapolis Colts.
With the trade causing waves across the league, many analysts speculated what a trade of that magnitude could do to other superstar players and their worth.
One player in particular, Myles Garrett, drew some of the largest discussions.
Garrett was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and is widely regarded as one of the best past rushers in the NFL's storied history. A former member of the Browns who made a prominent impact himself, Josh Cribbs, commented on what his worth should be after the blockbuster trade involving Gardner.
"I think it would take three first rounders and a guy to not get hung up on," Cribbs said on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
These conversations, which have been around since Garrett requested a trade during the offseason, have made their way back onto social media and into internet circles after the many trades the Jets and other organizations made on Tuesday.
Gardner's trade officially ended up being in return for wideout Adonai Mitchell and the Colts' 2026 first-rounder and 2027 first-rounder. The trade sending out Williams brought in defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a 2026 second-rounder and 2027 first-rounder.
That's pretty high trade value for both, so Cribbs' comments do make a lot of sense. The Browns really should be asking for at a minimum, three first-round selections or more and players who can make an impact immediately on either side of the ball.
"The Jets are in rebuild mode," Cribbs said. "That kind of puts to bed what everyone thinks about Myles Garrett [being traded] comes up... At least three first-rounders to talk."
Cribbs' comments about the Jets being in rebuild mode also shoots down the possibility of Cleveland's front office making a trade involving Garrett. As far as he knows, and the general public, the Browns aren't planning on being in rebuild more.
If this season ends with just the two wins on their record that they currently have, maybe then it will change.
However, with how much the Jets' secondary lost at the deadline, it would be shocking to see the Browns not come out with at least one more win on their schedule with a trip to New York this coming Sunday.
The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has had an incredible 2025 season with 31 tackles, 15 for a loss and 10 sacks through eight games. Garrett also tied a career-high of five sacks in a game, coming against the New England Patriots just two weeks ago.
At least for now, the Cleveland Browns will not be moving on from Myles Garrett, but if the struggles continue the front office may be forced to move on from him this coming offseason.
And it may not be by their discretion.