NFL Insider Floats Bizarre Plan Where Cleveland Browns Have Multiple Head Coaches

The Cleveland Browns know how to keep fans talking during the NFL offseason.

The discourse reached new levels of shock and awe Wednesday morning when Todd Monken was announced as the new head coach of the team. Monken is an offensive mind and it seemed like this meant Jim Schwartz could stay on as defensive coordinator.

That was before reports leaked of Schwartz basically walking out on the Browns because he was so mad about being passed over.

Losing Schwartz would be a huge blow to the team after the defense looked absolutely elite in 2025. His departure could even lead to star players on defense requesting out because of the dysfunction.

NFL insider Josina Anderson, who is notable in Cleveland for her incredibly vocal Shedeur Sanders support, shared a tweet that will raise the eyebrows of each and every Browns fan. She claims a league source told her the Browns should try a new strategy: two head coaches.

One league source just told, me in his opinion, the #Browns should do something different: make Todd Monken & Jim Schwartz co-head coaches, to assuage this conundrum.



Monken co-head coach of offense; Schwartz co-head of defense.



Thoughts? https://t.co/8bUU1j0EC1 pic.twitter.com/i0z4l5yvxg — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 28, 2026

This plan has a few holes in it from the start. While this may appease Schwartz, Monken would likely be livid after signing on for his first NFL head coaching opportunity at the age of 59.

Having co-coaches would also clearly lead to power struggles during the year. Who would have the final say on major decisions in the game? If you have two head coaches, you may really not even have one.

The Browns continue to make confusing decisions and it has not led to consistent success on the field. Going with two head coaches would be the latest example of trying to think outside the box, but instead making things more convoluted than they need to be.

Remember, this team doesn't even have a surefire quarterback of the future on the roster. That needs to be figured out first before trying to add even more voices to the decision-making process.

Anderson is an insider who loves to stir up Browns fans and her latest tweet is no different. To be fair, she is only sharing something she was told. But she had to know the reaction would be one of frustration from fans.

A two-head coach plan is laughable and would most likely fail miserably. But fans will have to wait and see what happens with Monken's staff. Jimmy Haslam has made it clear the Browns are not afraid to go against the conventional approach that works NFL-wide.

