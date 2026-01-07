New mock draft has Browns getting two impact players in the first round

With the NFL regular season being over for all 32 teams, now the real football starts to be played in the playoffs. For 14 teams, that is the case; for the other 18, offseason plans will be in full swing.

In Cleveland’s case, first and foremost, they need to find a new head coach after firing Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. The candidates for the job are all over the place, depending on who you ask, free agency will also be another key piece of the offseason.

Behind getting a good head coach, the NFL Draft will be the most important part of the offseason for Cleveland. The Browns will pick 6th and 28th (pick depends on Jacksonville’s playoff result) in the first round of the 2026 draft.

Jordan Reid from ESPN released a new mock draft for the first round this morning. Here are who he has the Browns selecting:

No. 6 pick: Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State

“Tyson is a creative route runner who can make catches outside the strike zone with his strong hands at the catch point. He's also capable of making big plays after the catch. Durability will be the main thing to watch with Tyson during the predraft process, as he has been derailed by nagging injuries in each of the past two seasons, missing three games in 2025 because of a hamstring injury,” Reid wrote.

In Reid’s mock, the top two quarterbacks, Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, are selected with the top two picks of the draft, leaving the Browns to focus on building up their skill positions.

Tyson would be the first wide receiver the Browns have taken in 10 years, the last being Corey Coleman.

In Tyson’s three fully healthy seasons in college, he totaled 2,282 receiving yards along with 22 touchdowns. Whether it is Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback or another name, adding Tyson will provide a spark for a slugging offense that has been in Cleveland for the past couple of years.

No. 28 pick: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

“He plays with a rock-solid base, and his hand power gives him knock-back strength as a pass protector. He didn't allow a sack and gave up only two pressures this season. Ioane is also a physical run blocker, and he has the potential to be an immediate starter,” Reid detailed about Ioane.

The Browns' offensive line could look a lot different next season, including the possibility of two new starting guards. With Joel Bitonio possibly retiring and Wyatt Teller hitting free agency, there’s a chance that Cleveland needs a lot of new starters on the line.

Ioane is a 6-foot-4, 328 pound guard for Penn State, where he was a three-star prospect who has built his way into a first-round talent. Ioane is known for his physicality and aggressiveness. He excels in the run blocking game and is a great pass blocker with his combination of strength, mobility, and mass.

Ioane will be able to bring stability to Cleveland’s offensive line, filling in for a legend leaving the game.