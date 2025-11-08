Ran Carthon projects Browns' shocking move in the first round of next year's draft
As media outlets start to churn out mock drafts with increasing frequency, the Cleveland Browns -- owners of two first round selections including one that projects at the top of the order -- have become one of the most interesting teams to project.
Throw in the current disaster at the quarterback situation where the club invested two draft picks last year, and things really become fascinating.
Such is the case of one recent mock draft authored by former Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon, and CBS Sports Lead Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson, where selections were made in alternate format.
Carthon, making the section at the second overall spot for his former team, Titans, wastes no time in shocking everyone with a projected trade that would see the Browns climb four positions.
“This is where it gets spicy,” describes Carthon. “The Cleveland Browns ... are moving up to pick [at N°] 2.”
The former 49ers, Rams and Falcons executive goes on to notice how his proposed trade is similar in cost -- he suggests the Browns paying 2026’s first and second-rounder, along with 2027’s first rounder for the Titans second overall pick -- to the deal made this year with the Jaguars that netted Cleveland an additional first-round pick for 2026.
With the selection, Carthon goes on to hand the Browns quarterback Dante Moore, explaining he “fits more what [head coach Kevin] Stefanski wants to do on a down to down basis.
“His level of calm and poise, to me it just really stands out.“
For his part, Wilson gets to make the pick for the Browns at 19, where Jacksonville were currently slated to choose if the season ended today. Here, he settles on pass protection for the newly acquired quarterback in the form of Penn State left guard Vega Ione, after scanning options at the wide receiver position.
“He can play on the right side too if you need to play him there, but you gotta protect your quarterback.”
A quarterback has become a common projection for the Browns in some recent mock drafts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates also elected to give Moore to the Browns with their first pick in the first round, albeit coming in at N° 6, in their own projections.
For now -- with a looming matchup on the horizon against the Jets that will factor heavily in the draft order -- the Browns must settle for what they have on board. And, that means staying with third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel as a starter despite his 1-3 record, backed up by fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders, after he overcame some back problems last week.